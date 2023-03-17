SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame's return as an NCAA Tournament host went about as well as possible on Friday afternoon as the No. 3-seed Irish (26-5) beat No. 14-seed Southern Utah (23-10) 82-56 in Friday's first-round game at Purcell Pavilion
The Irish will face the winner of No. 6-seed Creighton vs. No. 11-seed Mississippi State, who will play in the second game of the day at 6 p.m.
Notre Dame, which was ranked 10th in the final AP poll, announced Thursday All-American guard Olivia Miles would be out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. When the sophomore was injured in the regular-season finale, she was leading the Irish with 14.3 points a game. Graduate student Dara Mabrey also had her college career ended by an ACL injury suffered in January.
But on Friday, at least, the rest of the Irish roster had no trouble making up their their absence. Notre Dame scored the first 16 points of the game, held the Thunderbirds scoreless for the first 5:38 and led 27-10 at the end of the first quarter. The Irish shot 81.3% from the field over the first 10 minutes.
Southern Utah, which won the Western Athletic Conference Tournament to earn its first trip to the NCAA Tournament, slowed the bleeding in the second quarter but still trailed 43-24 at halftime.
Unfortunately for the Thunderbirds, the Irish started the second half just as well as they did the first, making eight of their first 10 attempts from the field in the third quarter to take a 63-23 lead.
Notre Dame junior forward Maddy Westbeld led all scorers with 20 points on 9-of-17 shooting. She also had five assists. Sophomore guard Sonia Citron scored 14 points and had a team-leading six assists while center Lauren Ebo had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Junior forward Kylee Watson was a 6 of 6 from the field for 12 points and had seven rebounds, and freshman guard Cassandre Prosper had 10 rebounds.
Southern Utah's Megan Jensen scored 11 points and was the only Thunderbird in double-digits.