Notre Dame football commitment Drayk Bowen, a linebacker and running back at Andrean, was named Indiana Mr. Football after running for 1,784 yards and 26 touchdowns, catching 10 passes for 228 yards and three scores and notching 144 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, five sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions this season. Andrean went 10-4 and lost in the Class 2A state championship game to Evansville Mater Dei, 20-10.
Bowen plans to play linebacker for the Irish. He won the Butkus Award as the nation's top high school linebacker last week. Assuming Bowen signs with the Irish, he will be the third high school Butkus winner to sign with the Irish in the last 11 years, joining Prince Kollie (2020) and Bishop Luers product Jaylon Smith, who won the collegiate version of the Butkus in 2015, three years after taking the high school title in 2012.
Bowen is set to be the first Indiana Mr. Football to sign with the Irish since Pioneer's Jack Kiser in 2018. Kiser also plays linebacker for Notre Dame and this year has 52 tackles, 4 1/2 for loss, and a forced fumble as a redshirt junior.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Bowen is a consensus four-star recruit, ranking No. 156 nationally in 247 Sports' composite rankings and 96th in the country in 247's in-house list.
Bowen committed to Notre Dame when Brian Kelly was still the head coach and has stuck with his commitment through the transition to coach Marcus Freeman, who was set to be his position coach with the Irish when he first committed. Freeman was the first coach to offer Bowen an FBS scholarship. The offer came in 2020 when Freeman was the defensive coordinator at Cincinnati.
Bowen also plans to play baseball for the Irish.
