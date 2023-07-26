SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame held its first fall camp practice Wednesday. Despite the resignation of strength coach Matt Balis for personal reasons just days earlier, Irish coach Marcus Freeman, entering his second year, was happy with the day.
"I really was pleased with the first day of practice," the coach said. "We say 'through it, not to it,' as hard as you possibly can go. And that's what I didn't want them (to do): I don't want you to slow down because you are uncertain. Just go as hard as you can, and we'll correct the mistakes. That's what I told them pre-practice.”
Here are some observations from Day 1 at Irish fall camp, which the media observed in its entirety.
Chris Tyree was involved
One of the areas in which this reporter felt the Irish offense could have been more dynamic last season was in how it used speedster Chris Tyree, then a junior and the top all-purpose back in the 2020 recruiting class. For most of the 2022 season, it seemed as though the Irish coaching staff couldn't really figure out whether to use Tyree as a running back or receiver and his touches were limited at both positions.
This year, Tyree seems set to be almost exclusively a receiver and Notre Dame, under new offensive coordinator Gerad Parker, seems intent on getting the ball in his hands in the slot. Tyree has always been a solid pass-catcher with good straight-line speed and that skillset can make him a useful weapon for an Irish team with a dearth of proven receivers. On Wednesday, Tyree caught a crossing route for a touchdown in red-zone drills and also caught a back-corner fade on a good throw from quarterback Sam Hartman. He also returned punts in special teams drills and was a line leader during warmups, suggesting he has remained involved in team leadership despite his lack of touches last season, an encouraging sign.
Freeman said wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey counted 18,000 passes caught for Tyree over the summer. Clearly the coaches were impressed.
The kids can play
Notre Dame has something of a youth movement happening on the fly with true freshmen Jaden Greathouse and Braylon James and true sophomore Tobias Merriweather looking to be among the top contributors at receiver, true sophomores Benjamin Morrison and Jaden Mickey in line to start at corner and true freshmen Micah Bell and Christian Gray in the mix for the fourth cornerback slot.
Greathouse and James flashed at receiver Wednesday, with Greathouse reprising his role from the Blue-Gold scrimmage in April as one of Hartman's favorite targets and James making one of the day's best catches, a leaping grab on a back-corner fade from backup quarterback Steve Angeli. James fought off Mickey to secure the catch. Greathouse also won a contested one-on-one battle with Mickey, grabbing an out route and spinning away for a touchdown.
Merriweather nearly made a spectacular catch of his own, going up in the end zone against Morrison and getting his hands on the ball, but losing it as he hit the ground and Morrison, the Freshman All-American from last season, exerted pressure. Merriweather continues to have all the physical tools to be a go-to receiver and is working on getting his hands to the same level. Facing one of the best cornerbacks in the country every day in Morrison will certainly challenge him.
"I saw Tobias and Ben Morrison go up for a play today, a one on one and then a 50-50 jump ball and Ben Morrison came down with it," Freeman said. "That's going to make us better. ... I want it to be back and forth. You know what? Ben Morrison got Tobias Merriweather today on a one-on-one ball. I hope Tobias, and I'm sure Tobias, will get him back."
"He can fly"
Another youngster, true freshman running back Jeremiyah Love, a top 100 recruit in the 2023 class, made a significant impression Wednesday, showing excellent burst between the tackles. He will have a long road to garnering carries as Notre Dame has 900-yard rusher Audric Estime starting at running back, plus the promising Gi'Bran Payne and Jadarian Price in the class ahead of Love, but based on Wednesday's touches, it might be tough for the Irish to keep the freshman off the field for long.
Freeman was effusive in talking about the St. Louis native, but offered a word of caution when it comes to immediate playing time for him.
"Jeremiyah Love can fly. He can fly. It's impressive to watch him run," Freeman said. "Jeremiyah Love just this summer being able to move, now, that type of velocity we talked about versus velocity on the field are two different things.
“We've been talking about this in our meetings, like clarity equals velocity. So, we've got to get those freshmen or those new guys to be crystal clear on what they're doing, how they're doing it, why they're doing it so then they can play with that same velocity that you see in summer conditioning or you see in their high school film."
Notre Dame has a backup quarterback
Hartman is Notre Dame's starting quarterback, of that there is no doubt. It was so little in doubt that projected backup Tyler Buchner transferred to Alabama to compete for the starting job there.
That left the Irish with no one at the position besides Hartman with more than a few collegiate snaps on his résumé, fueling speculation the team would go grab a serviceable veteran from the transfer portal this summer in case Hartman got hurt. On Wednesday, Freeman said the coaching staff had decided against doing so, instead choosing to roll with Angeli, a redshirt freshman, and true freshman Kenny Minchey.
“We had long discussions about that, myself, (offensive coordinator Gerad) Parker and (quarterbacks) coach (Gino) Guidugli, and we came to the decision that we would rather invest those reps in Steve Angeli and Kenny Minchey," Freeman said. "And we believe that they'll develop to be exactly what we want as backups as we go into the season. We felt like we're going to invest in those guys that have been here and we think their upside is tremendous."
That's a risky move for the Irish, but after seeing Angeli play Wednesday, it doesn't seem surprising. The Westfield, New Jersey, native, who spent most of last season as the backup to Drew Pyne, looked outstanding in the opening practice, showing terrific touch on back-corner fades and demonstrating the ability to put some zip on the ball when the moment called for it. Notre Dame also ran him on quarterback pin and pull plays a couple of times and he was able to beat linebackers to the edge for touchdowns in red-zone drills. He will almost certainly be the backup and if his command of the offense is up to par he should be capable of at least holding his own if something happens to Hartman.
“I thought he looked really good today," Freeman said of Angeli. "If we didn't (believe in him), we would have went and got a transfer portal quarterback. We believe Steve Angeli, Kenny Minchey, both of those guys can be the future of Notre Dame Football at the quarterback position."