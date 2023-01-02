Notre Dame saw a starter on offense and another on defense depart the program this week following the 45-38 Irish win over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. Wide receiver Braden Lenzy is leaving football for the world of healthcare, while safety Brandon Joseph, a former All-American at Northwestern, is headed to the NFL.
Braden Lenzy
The fifth-year senior pass-catcher was a track star in high school in Oregon and flashed big-play potential as far back as his redshirt freshman season in 2019, when he scored touchdowns on long passes and gadget plays where he acted as a runner. Unfortunately for Lenzy, a couple of hamstring injuries kept him from becoming the frequent gamebreaker he was expected to be when he signed. Still, he caught 74 passes for 976 yards and nine touchdowns and added 276 rushing yards and two touchdowns in his Irish career, starting 25 games along the way. He had a standout performance in the Gator Bowl victory, hauling in a 44-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Buchner to tie the score at 31 in the third quarter and also going 20 yards for a first down on a fake punt jet sweep. He finished with four catches for 89 yards.
Though he has one year of eligibility left, Lenzy is taking a job at Medasource, a company in Indianapolis.
Hanging up the cleats for good! Excited to be joining Medasource January 9th! Thank you Notre Dame for being everything I could have asked for and more! Go Irish! ☘️🤟🏽— Braden Lenzy (@blspeedy21) December 31, 2022
He was a four-year contributor and leaves Notre Dame as the author of one of the best catches in recent Irish history: his 38-yard scoring grab against Navy this year. Not a bad career.
Braden Lenzy with one of the best catches you'll see today — or this year.The Navy defender had it pinned against his back 😳🎥 @NDFootballpic.twitter.com/rLRvKpS45F— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 12, 2022
Brandon Joseph
Joseph was always likely to be a one-year rental. After earning First-Team All-American honors with the Wildcats as a redshirt freshman in 2020 – he picked off six passes that season – he probably could have been an NFL Draft pick when he became eligible following the 2021 campaign, but he decided to join the Irish and help fill the void left by Kyle Hamilton. He played well when he was on the field, notching 30 tackles, a pass breakup and a forced fumble, but an ankle injury limited him to 10 games and he never had quite the out-sized impact many expected. He missed the Gator Bowl because of the injury.
Notably, he spent a portion of his departure statement praising coach Marcus Freeman:
"I'm forever grateful to Coach Freeman [emphasis his] for allowing me to be part of his first season as head coach at Notre Dame and I'm honored to be part of the beginning of his legacy," Joseph wrote.
The defensive back likely had a significant (if unintentional) effect on the national championship race when he knocked out Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the preseason Biletnikoff Award favorite, in the season's first week with a big hit. Smith-Njigba never really got healthy and did not play down the stretch of the season.
Joseph is still likely to get NFL looks and he will leave Notre Dame with at least one memorable highlight under his belt, a 29-yard pick-six against Syracuse on the game's first play from scrimmage, which set the Irish on the road to a significant midseason ranked victory.
BRANDON JOSEPH PICK 6#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/ZbEroyKvMN— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 29, 2022
With Joseph and fifth-year senior Houston Griffith departing from Notre Dame's secondary (Griffith is out of eligibility after setting the Irish games played record), ND will turn to promising converted receiver Xavier Watts at safety next season. The Irish are still waiting on DJ Brown, who started in the back end most of the season, to decide whether he will use COVID year of eligibility and return for a sixth season in South Bend.
Sam Hartman Watch continues
Rumblings of the former Wake Forest quarterback, who is the ACC career leader in passing touchdowns, landing at Notre Dame have been swirling for a while and intensified after he entered the transfer portal last week. Now, there appears to be movement in Notre Dame's direction.
Our @collegegameday hit on transfer portal destinations. What’s next for the top quarterbacks and top wide receiver? pic.twitter.com/vviLeBploI— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 2, 2023
Of course, if Hartman does officially choose Notre Dame, Tyler Buchner Watch will immediately commence. Will the former top recruit stick around to defend his job or will he move on, knowing the Irish have five-star recruit CJ Carr committed in the 2024 class? Hartman has one year of eligibility available.