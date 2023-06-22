The new college football calendar instituted for the 2022-23 season called for a pair of transfer-portal entry windows, one of them from Dec. 5 through Jan. 18 and another from April 15 through April 30. The latter window was designed to let players who saw the depth-chart writing on the wall after spring practice look for other options elsewhere.
Now that spring has turned to summer, the flurry of roster movement set off by that post-spring portal entry window has largely died down and teams are in the process of putting the finishing touches on their 2023 rosters. In the coming days, the Journal Gazette will look at the portal movements in the post-spring period for Notre Dame, Purdue and Indiana.
First up in that sequence are the Irish, who lost a couple of notable names and added a pair of transfers who could see significant action in the fall.
Additions
Antonio Carter II, DB, Rhode Island
Years of eligibility left: 2
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds
Carter, a versatile defensive back whom Notre Dame primarily recruited to play safety, will help the Irish weather the losses of veteran safeties Brandon Joseph and Houston Griffith at the position. The Orlando, Florida, native joins former Oklahoma State Cowboy Thomas Harper as additions at safety from the transfer portal this offseason, helping ease the sting of losing five-star incoming freshman safety Peyton Bowen to Oklahoma on signing day after Bowen had been committed to the Irish for nearly a full calendar year.
Carter was a two-year starter at FCS Rhode Island, breaking up 17 passes over those two campaigns and totaling 112 tackles. He had 10 PBUs, 60 tackles, 4 1/2 tackles for loss, a sack and an interception in 2022, including a pass breakup in a matchup against Pittsburgh, which the Irish face Oct. 28. He will compete with Harper, DJ Brown and exciting youngster Xavier Watts for snaps at safety this year and could play nickel corner in a pinch, as well.
By the end of his transfer recruitment Carter was a coveted player, holding offers from, among others, LSU and Florida.
"(Notre Dame) has a shot at the playoff, and that's something I'm looking forward to," Carter told Irish Breakdown. "Playing for a championship, that's amazing to me. With that and the opportunity to get great relationships with people, that was definitely a no-brainer."
Rhode Island DB Antonio Carter II is receiving significant attention in the #CollegeFootball transfer portal with P5 offers from Louisville, Baylor, UVA, and Kentucky Carter tallied 60 tackles with 4.5 TFLs, 2 FFs, 11 PBUs, 1 INT last season… pic.twitter.com/n5bS4clbd1— Oliver Hodgkinson (@ojhodgkinson) April 18, 2023
Devyn Ford, RB, Penn State
Years of eligibility left: 2
Measurables: 5-11, 200 pounds
Notre Dame was plenty deep at running back even after losing Logan Diggs to the transfer portal (more on that below) and converting Chris Tyree to receiver this spring. Workhorse back Audric Estime returns after after a breakout 1,055-total-yard campaign last year and Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne and Jeremiyah Love were all four-star prospects coming out of high school.
But none of Price, Payne or Love has any real college experience (Love is a true freshman, Price tore his Achilles last spring and missed his entire true freshman season and Payne had two carries as a true freshman last year) and the Irish decided to add depth with another former four-star recruit. Ford was the No. 1 all-purpose back in the 2019 recruiting class (coincidentally, Tyree held that distinction in 2020) and seemed on the way to stardom when he ran for 5.7 yards per carry and three touchdowns as a true freshman in 2019.
But Penn State struggled during the shortened 2020 season and Ford slipped down the depth chart the last two years, passed last season by a pair of true freshmen in Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, both of whom ran for more than 800 yards for the Nittany Lions in 2022.
It's possible a change of scenery unlocks some of Ford's potential and he takes a chunk carries from Estime. More likely, he's a change-of-pace back keeping Estime fresh until the youngsters prove themselves.
We see you, Devyn Ford. 👀The freshman just scored an 81-yard touchdown in his Penn State debut. pic.twitter.com/OkFn96xNL1— The Sporting News (@sportingnews) August 31, 2019
Departures
Tyler Buchner, QB, Alabama
Sam Hartman's performance in the Blue-Gold Game in April all but solidified him as the starter behind center for the Irish in 2023 (if his distinction as the all-time leader in touchdown passes in ACC history had not already done that) and Buchner would very likely have been relegated to backup status had he stayed. When it became clear perennial national-title contender Alabama was looking for a quarterback after seeming somewhat dissatisfied with returners Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson following spring practice, Buchner's decision to leave South Bend was made easier. It didn't hurt that former Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who recruited Buchner to Notre Dame in the first place, now holds the same position with the Crimson Tide.
Notre Dame is left with a pair of unproven options behind Hartman in redshirt freshman Steve Angeli and true freshman Kenny Minchey. The Irish could add another quarterback before the season just in case and if they don't they will have to cross their fingers that Hartman does not get hurt.
Tyler Buchner has entered the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/IrMWEmHcLK— Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) April 25, 2023
TD NOTRE DAME ! ☘️QB Tyler Buchner trouve WR Braden Lenzy qui égalise sur un TD de 44 yards !South Carolina 31, Notre Dame 31 #BowlSeason🎄📺 @espnpic.twitter.com/hNynoXH6FE— TBP College Football (@thebluepennant) December 30, 2022
Logan Diggs, RB, Alabama
Diggs was running back 1B for the Irish last season to Estime's 1A. The then-sophomore ran for 822 yards on 5.0 yards per carry and caught 10 passes for 211 yards, scoring six touchdowns overall. He had a career game with 171 total yards and two touchdowns in Notre Dame's 45-38 Gator Bowl win over South Carolina, leaving the Irish with some memories before joining Buchner and Rees in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where he will help the Tide replace No. 12 overall NFL Draft pick Jahmyr Gibbs, now a Detroit Lion.
Logan Diggs 75-yard catch and run touchdown! #GoIrish🎥: ESPN pic.twitter.com/BevD9R9zhC— Notre Dame Fighting Irish (@Insidetheirish) December 30, 2022
LOGAN. DIGGS. pic.twitter.com/kVqRoILJZY— Megan Smedley (@MeganSmedley_) November 14, 2021
Prince Kollie, LB, Vanderbilt
Kollie is one of four Irish recruits in the last 15 years to win the Dick Butkus Award as the best high school linebacker in the country, doing so in 2020 and joining former Bishop Luers superstar Jaylon Smith (2012), future Heisman Trophy runner-up Manti Te'o (2008) and incoming Notre Dame freshman Drayk Bowen (2022).
Unlike Smith and Te'o Kollie wasn't an immediate star, but he played in 10 games as a true freshman and all 13 as a sophomore in 2022, making his biggest impact on special teams, where his blocked punt return touchdown against Clemson gave the Irish the first score of their 35-14 triumph over the undefeated and No. 4 Tigers.
PRINCE KOLLIE TAKES IT IN FOR THE TOUCHDOWN ON THE BLOCKED PUNT#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/uQmioEiJqf— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 5, 2022
With JD Bertrand, Marist Liufau and Jack Kiser relatively entrenched at the linebacker spots, however, and sophomore-to-be Junior Tuihalamaka looking like a potential breakout candidate, Kollie decided to try to look for more playing time elsewhere. He seems to have found it in the coach who recruited him to Notre Dame originally (sensing a theme with these departures?): former Irish defensive coordinator turned Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea. Notre Dame will make do with the quartet listed above, plus five-star redshirt freshman Jaylen Sneed, who showed significant promise as a true freshman last year. That might give Bowen a chance to redshirt, unless he's ready immediately.
Lorenzo Styles Jr., WR/DB, Ohio State
Styles played wide receiver at Notre Dame and seemed like a future No. 1 receiver after catching 24 passes for 344 yards as a true freshman in 2021, including eight receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown in the 37-35 Fiesta Bowl loss to Oklahoma State. He followed up that performance with a scintillating start to 2022: A 54-yard catch-and-run against Ohio State on Notre Dame's first offensive play of the season.
Lorenzo Styles 54 yard reception pic.twitter.com/WGD3gcVLRF— solvingfootball (@solvingfootball) September 3, 2022
Styles had seven catches for 69 yards plus a 22-yard rush the following week in a loss to Marshall and added five catches for 69 yards and a touchdown in a win over North Carolina two weeks after that, but he did not have more than 39 yards or more than four catches in any game the rest of the season, struggling with drops most of the year.
With Notre Dame bringing in a highly-touted group of receivers in the 2023 recruiting class, the Irish decided in the spring to give Styles some reps at cornerback, where he'd played in high school. He had planned to play both ways in Blue-Gold Game, but just days before the game he put his name in the transfer portal. He ended up with the Buckeyes, where his father played linebacker before embarking on a six-year NFL career and where his brother, Sonny Styles, plays safety. Lorenzo Styles Jr. will play cornerback for Ohio State.