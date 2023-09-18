Notre Dame added an elite commitment to its 2025 recruiting class when four-star southpaw quarterback Deuce Knight chose the Irish over offers from Auburn, Tennessee and Mississippi, among others.
The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Knight, a Lucedale, Mississippi, native, is the No. 3 quarterback in his class, per On3.com, and the 39th-ranked player overall. He is the third commitment in Notre Dame's '25 class, which is No. 7 nationally.
I had to Think Big, Go Irish!!☘️ #Committed #cribbbbb @GinoGuidugli pic.twitter.com/p28hsXh56d— Deuce Knight (@DeuceKnight) September 18, 2023
Knight said his relationships with and the persistence of Irish coach Marcus Freeman, offensive coordinator Gerad Parker, and quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli were what ultimately won him over.
"He got excited and happy," Knight told 247 Sports of Freeman's reaction to his commitment. "He said, ‘I’m the most happy head coach in the world.’ I hung up and (Irish recruiting coordinator) Chad (Bowden) called me and said, 'You got Coach Freeman screaming in the office.' That was crazy to me. ... You know it’s big when you commit to a school, but it’s like, 'Dang, these guys are this hype.'
"I think relationships played a key part into the whole recruiting process and that's where I had the best relationship. Coach Freeman was the most involved person in my recruitment from a head coach standpoint. I talked to coach Freeman three, four times a week."
Because Knight has not yet signed a letter of intent, Freeman is prohibited by NCAA rule from discussing him or his commitment. At his weekly press conference Monday morning, however, Freeman obliquely referenced Knight's decision.
"Today started off pretty well," he said, smiling and shaking his head. "It's good. Got some good news."
Notre Dame also has top 50 national recruit CJ Carr committed at quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class. Carr committed to play for the Irish in the summer of 2022, when Tommy Rees was still Notre Dame's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Rees has since departed to take the same positions at Alabama and Knight is the first commitment of Guidugli's tenure as the quarterbacks coach.