Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart will return for a fifth season with the Irish, he announced late Tuesday on social media.
"The University of Notre Dame has been nothing but a blessing for me these past four years," Hart wrote in a statement. "From the people, the lessons learned, the memorable moments and more, I couldn't be more blessed for the opportunity to consider this place home.
"The 2022 football season has taught us powerful lessons about what it means to overcome adversity. The perseverance, determination and persistence needed to transcend our season is undeniable. It's been a helluva ride and I wouldn't change a thing that's happened thus far.
"Due to a shoulder injury I sustained during the Boston College Game [Nov. 19], I could not participate in our final regular season game and will not be able to participate in this year's bowl game. Consequently, I feel my time here is not necessarily complete.
"Choosing to attend Notre Dame is the best decision I've ever made in my entire life. In light of that, I'm returning for a fifth season and look forward to taking the field with my brothers in 2023.
Hart, who came to Notre Dame as a wide receiver, is a two-year starter at corner who has 15 career pass breakups, two interceptions, both last season, and 69 tackles, including 7 1/2 for loss. He broke up four passes this season, in part because the shoulder injury he aggravated against Boston College and which will force him to miss the bowl game was an issue for a significant portion of the year.
Notre Dame's cornerback room already looked set to possess talent and experience next season, with Clarence Lewis, who will be in his fourth year as a major contributor in 2023, set to start opposite true freshman rising star Benjamin Morrison, who intercepted multiple passes in games against Clemson and Boston College this year. Now, it appears Hart and Morrison could have a full season starting together, with Lewis and another youngster, soon-to-be-sophomore Jaden Mickey, as capable depth. Top 100 national recruit Christian Gray could also push for playing time as a true freshman.