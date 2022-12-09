Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey will forego his final two years of eligibility and enter the NFL draft process, he announced Thursday on social media. He will not play in Notre Dame's Gator Bowl matchup against South Carolina.
Foskey is the all-time leader in sacks at Notre Dame with 26 1/2, having broken Justin Tuck's record of 24 1/2 in the first half of a 44-0 Irish win over Boston College on Foskey's Senior Day at Notre Dame Stadium in November. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive lineman is a projected early-round draft pick, with Pro Football Focus pegging him as the No. 27 draft-eligible prospect.
"For my brothers that I take the field with each Saturday, the work we put in day in and day out will always be cherished," Foskey wrote in the open letter announcing his decision. "There is truly no place like Notre Dame. It has been a true honor to wear the Gold dome."
Foskey broke out in 2021, when he recorded 11 sacks, third in Irish history for a single-season, a team-leading 12 1/2 tackles for loss and a national-best six forced fumbles on his way to Phil Steele third-team All-American honors.
He followed that up with 11 more sacks this season, 14 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and and two blocked kicks.