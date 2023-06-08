Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, who has held the position since 2008 and hired coaches including Brian Kelly, Marcus Freeman, Niele Ivey and Micah Shrewsberry, will step down in 2024 and be replaced by Notre Dame alumnus and former chairman of NBC Sports Peter Bevacqua.
Bevacqua will join the athletic department July 1 of this year as special assistant to the president for athletics and be mentored by Swarbrick until taking over officially in the first quarter of 2024.
“It has been my privilege to work alongside Jack Swarbrick as he led Notre Dame to unprecedented success over the past 15 years while providing such an influential voice in college athletics, and I’m excited that we have such a talented and experienced leader in Pete Bevacqua to spend some time learning under Jack before assuming new leadership in one of America’s most storied athletic programs,” Notre Dame president Rev. John Jenkins said in a statement.
