Notre Dame has played one of the toughest opening slates in women's basketball this season, playing four Power 5 teams coming into this afternoon's matinee against Connecticut. The Irish prevailed against Cal, Northwestern and Arizona State before taking their first loss against Maryland on Thursday.
But this afternoon's game will be the toughest yet as No. 7 Notre Dame (6-1) plays host to No. 3 UConn. The Huskies (6-0) have already knocked off then-No. 3 Texas, then-No. 10/7 NC State by 22 points and current No. 10 Iowa by 7 points in Portland, Oregon, over Thanksgiving weekend.
While Notre Dame fans are eager to see whether the Irish will bounce back from their first loss – and if they can mount a better showing than their 81-57 loss in Storrs, Connecticut, when these teams last met almost exactly a year ago – Fort Wayne-area basketball fans will have their eyes on UConn freshman Ayanna Patterson. The 6-fpoot-2 forward has not started a game for the Huskies, but she did play a season-high 21 minutes in Friday's win over Providence. That brings her up to an average of 11.7 minutes played through six games, and she's averaging 3.0 points and 3.8 rebounds.