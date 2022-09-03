COLUMBUS, Ohio – There are two stories one can tell about Ohio State football entering the 2022 season.
The first is the one that has made the rounds all offseason in the college football punditsphere. That is, the Buckeyes, who went 11-2 last year in a relatively down season for one of the most consistently successful programs in college football, bring back many of the most important pieces from the best offense in the country, including Heisman Trophy frontrunner quarterback CJ Stroud, Biletnikoff Award favorite Jaxson Smith-Njigba, a bevy of other five-star receivers and sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson, who ran for more than 1,200 yards as an almost-overlooked freshman last season. On top of that, they brought in one of the most well-regarded defensive coordinators in the country, Oklahoma State's Jim Knowles, to fix a sometimes-leaky defense. Add it all up and the Buckeyes are at worst co-favorites with Alabama for the national championship.
If that story is true, Ohio State probably crushes everyone in its path until the championship game against the Crimson Tide, including No. 5 Notre Dame tonight in the Horseshoe.
But there's another way to look at the Buckeyes. Yes, they went 11-2 last season, but they lost to two of the four good teams they played (Michigan and Oregon) and fell behind by two touchdowns to a third (Utah in the Rose Bowl) before roaring back to win. Their offense was easily the best in the country, but they lost two first-round draft picks at receiver in Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson and replacing that kind of production is not easy no matter the level of talent at the position (and it is considerable). On defense, they were porous on multiple occasions, giving up 30 points five times, 40 points twice and getting paved by the rushing attacks of Michigan, Oregon, Utah and even Minnesota. Knowles is a great hire, but the personnel is largely the same on that side of the ball, save for Oklahoma State safety Tanner McCallister, who came with Knowles from Stillwater to shore up the secondary. How much difference can a coach make in one offseason? Is Ohio State that much improved from last year or is it a mostly similar team: vastly talented, but flawed and beatable in the right conditions? If so, then Notre Dame could be in the game tonight.
This reporter does not know which of the above perspectives is closer to the truth. Certainly the Buckeyes could win even in the latter scenario by torching Notre Dame's secondary – the relative question mark on what should otherwise be a very strong defense – but Ohio State victory would not be the foregone conclusion the 17 1/2-point point spread makes it out to be.
Notre Dame's gameplan coming into the first game of the first full season of the Marcus Freeman Era is fairly obvious. The Irish will try to replicate the formula that helped Michigan beat Ohio State last season: stop the run without putting eight in the box, get enormous pressure off the edge to frustrate Stroud, hope the cornerbacks hold up often enough in coverage against those terrifying wideouts and let the offensive smash its way down the field as it controls the clock. With first-time starter Tyler Buchner at quarterback and a dearth of receivers on the edge, that's really Notre Dame's only chance at success. The Irish are constructed similarly to last season's Wolverines, though defensive ends Isaiah Foskey and Justin Ademilola, while very, very good (Foskey had 11 sacks last season, third in Irish history), are not quite the forces of nature Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo were last year.
Where the Irish might be able to match the Wolverines' success against the Buckeyes is in the run game. Notre Dame's offensive line is, on paper, every bit as good as Michigan's was last season, if not better, with four returning starters from the Fiesta Bowl and a fifth player who has started 17 games for the Irish in Josh Lugg. This is where the differing perspectives from above come into play. Ohio State's defensive front wilted as the afternoon wore on against Michigan. Can an offseason of Knowles' tutelage ensure that doesn't happen against the Irish? Another possibility is the Buckeyes are able to pack the box to stop the run against Notre Dame in a way they weren't against the Wolverines because Notre Dame's passing game under Buchner is not quite as strong. Buchner will probably have to make some plays with his arm at some point, but if he throws an interception or two Notre Dame's odds of an upset get much longer.
Notre Dame does not have to win tonight for the Marcus Freeman Era to be a long-term success; there will be plenty of opportunities to play great teams on national stages in the coming years. But it would certainly help the Irish going forward if they look like they belong on the field against the Buckeyes at a bare minimum. There a number of high-profile recruits who will be at Ohio Stadium tonight – including five-star defensive end Keon Keeley, who recently decommitted from the Irish and seems likely to end up at Alabama – who will be watching closely to see whether the Irish are at least competitive. Freeman has put together a terrific 2023 recruiting class, but it's hard to maintain recruiting momentum through blowouts on the field. When toe meets leather, the Irish have to avoid being out-classed.
"On game day, we got to go out and execute and we got to go do it," Freeman said this week. "More important than anything, it's about making sure that this team is ready to go. Hopefully, that's something that's attractive to these recruits. They go out there and see a competitive, tough, disciplined football team and then they have to figure out if this is something they want to be a part of, and we'll get to that, but probably the bigger, the strongest message is a good performance."
It will, of course, be an emotional night for Freeman, coaching against his alma mater in a primetime matchup at the start of his first season leading his own program. There were times in the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State, especially when the Cowboys were roaring back from a 28-7 deficit, when the first-time head coach looked a little deer-in-headlights. That's understandable and it might well happen again tonight. Will Freeman be able to steady himself in the biggest moments?
Notre Dame is well aware of its status as a significant underdog tonight. The Irish mostly downplayed the huge point spread, with the exception of defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola, who mentioned seeing it on TV this week and added "We'll see about it on Saturday."
Ademilola has made no secret of his belief that this Irish team is capable of being great.
“We got a lot of experience, we got a lot of depth, we got a lot of guys who love this game, who love this program and this university and this team," Ademilola said this week. "We’re preaching that. Love is enough to get us through anything. It’s a lot of blood, sweat and tears in this, but we have a lot of brothers who are willing to do that blood, sweat and tears for each other. That’s more than enough to be great.”