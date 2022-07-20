With the departure of USC and UCLA for the Big Ten, announced in June, it's clear the league is one of two conferences in the country, along with the SEC, that are head and shoulders above the rest of college sports when it comes to impact, attention and (importantly) potential television revenue.
Once the California schools decided to make their home in a league that was once reserved for Midwestern programs, it seemed as though Notre Dame might be one of the next dominoes to fall, finally dropping their long-cherished independence and throwing in with the Big Ten for an enormous television payday. Indeed, there was reporting from ESPN's Adam Rittenberg that indicated the Big Ten was "singularly focused" on adding Notre Dame.
That put Notre Dame in the driver's seat. As I wrote earlier this month, Notre Dame can afford to wait and see what happens when the dust settles on the Big Ten's new television contract and College Football Playoff expansion.
That seemed to be what the Irish were doing, but earlier this week, CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd reported the following:
Notre Dame targeting $75 million annual media rights payout in quest to remain independent. Big 12 would be used to enhance contract with NBC. https://t.co/Do0GY2YbwU https://t.co/zuourq7GJZ— Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) July 18, 2022
The Irish have long lagged the Big Ten and SEC in income from TV revenue. Last season, the Big Ten distributed close to $50 million to each of its members from its TV contracts with Fox and ESPN and that number was expected to rise to as much as $65 million per team in 2023 when the new deal the league is negotiating with several networks goes into effect. Now that USC and UCLA are in the fold, that number could soar to as much as $100 million per school in the highest-end estimates. Notre Dame, meanwhile, currently brings in $15 million annually from its deal with NBC (the current iteration of which ends in 2025) and about $11 million from its limited partnership with the ACC.
Notre Dame has always valued independence so highly that it is willing to eat the difference between its deal and those of the Big Ten and SEC. What this reported $75 million ask of NBC from the Irish indicates, however, is that the impending gap with a Big Ten that includes USC and UCLA might be so large the Irish can no longer stomach it, even for their prized independence. To be clear, Notre Dame is asking NBC, which has broadcasted Notre Dame home games since 1991, to give it an average annual payout 500% as lucrative as the current deal. That's huge, even for a program that draws as many viewers as Notre Dame.
According to Dodd's reporting, it sounds as though NBC is at least not laughing at the idea and looking for a way to make it work, possibly by adding other college football games to lead in and lead out of Notre Dame's matchup every Saturday. In the end, however, it might be too rich for NBC's blood and the network could simply bow out. In that case, the Irish would be true free agents in 2025, able to sign a deal with any network or join a conference and start earning money from that deal.
For the first time, Notre Dame seems to be looking at the scales and seeing the "independence" side coming up light. If NBC doesn't pony up, the Irish will have to decide how big of an income gap is too big.