When Notre Dame went into the transfer portal to find its next quarterback last offseason, the top available signal-caller was former Wake Forest star Sam Hartman, owner of 110 career touchdown passes in parts of five seasons as the Demon Deacons' starter.
The Irish, in what could turn out to be one of the more important recruitments of coach Marcus Freeman's tenure in South Bend, convinced the 6-foot-1, 212-pound passer to forego the NFL and play a final collegiate season for the Irish.
After an offseason of work, Hartman was named a Notre Dame captain – his fourth such honor after earning the position three times at Wake Forest – and is expected to elevate an Irish offense which was mostly ground-based last season with QBs Drew Pyne and Tyler Buchner running the show. Hartman has a chance to be the first Irish All-American at the position since Jimmy Clausen in 2009 and the team's first true superstar quarterback – it was difficult for Clausen to earn that label since the Blue and Gold went 6-6 in his All-American campaign – since Brady Quinn.
Quinn, now an analyst for Fox Sports, understands the hype surrounding Hartman's arrival and feels his résumé justifies it.
“Anytime you’ve got a guy who’s the all time (leader in passing touchdowns) in ACC history coming in for a sixth year, you’ve got high aspirations at Notre Dame,” Quinn said. “And Sam is a very mature, very productive, smart player, tough player. That always was the thing that stood out to me watching him on tape. He’ll stand in that pocket, he’ll deliver a throw and he’ll take a shot after doing it. So he’s very well suited to take over a role. There is going to be a national prominence.”
Part of the reason for Hartman transferring from Wake Forest to Notre Dame was to prepare for the NFL career he wants to have when he's done with college football. The pro-style offense the Irish run is a better fit for that goal than the Slow Mesh, run-pass option system the Demon Deacons have used to great effect since 2017 under offensive coordinator Warren Ruggiero. When he arrived at his new home, Hartman had to work on the most basic skills for a pro-style quarterback, including taking the snap from under center and turning and handing the ball off to a running back (or running the same motion with a play-action fake).
But as he learned those skills, Hartman still possessed the talents which made him an elite thrower at Wake Forest. This season, he will try to fit those aspects of his game into Notre Dame's system.
Here is a look at what the sixth-year senior brings to the table for the Irish offense.
Deep-ball accuracy
Hartman's completion percentage at Wake Forest was nothing special – just 59.1% over his career there – but he set a comparatively solid career-high last season with a 63.1% mark and he is especially accurate when he makes throws down the field.
That can be on balls zipped over the top to receivers in tight coverage
Or on deep touch throws on which the receiver has a step and the quarterback simply needs to hit him in stride
Or on back-shoulder throws on which the ball needs to be placed away from a defender in tight coverage.
If Notre Dame's receivers can get any kind of separation, Hartman will be able to get them the ball and give them a chance to pick up yardage after the catch.
Footwork in the pocket
The Slow Mesh involved a series of plays in which Hartman would put the ball into the hands of the running back beside him at the snap and the pair would take a few steps toward the line of scrimmage together, essentially holding the ball at the same time. Hartman would wait until the defense came crashing down on them before making a decision on whether to pull the ball back and throw or give the ball to the running back for good.
That offense gave routes time to develop down the field and gave Hartman time to survey the defense, but it also put pressure on the quarterback on nearly every play. He had to be adept at navigating defenders collapsing on him and he is generally good at stepping into open space and managing the pocket as rushers are closing in.
Fearlessness in the face of pressure
If the situation around him deteriorates to the point Hartman cannot use his pocket management any longer to give himself a window to throw, he has been able to step into throws, even when he knows he is going to take a hit. He doesn't bail out of the back of the pocket or throw off his back foot very often. He has the ability – which all good quarterbacks possess in some measure – to release an accurate ball at the last possible moment before impact from a tackler.
Interceptions
No quarterback is perfect and Hartman's biggest weakness as a passer is his propensity to throw interceptions. He threw 41 picks in 48 games with the Demon Deacons, including 12 last season, when he tossed an interception on 2.8% of his throws, the ninth-highest rate among 100 qualifying FBS quarterbacks.
He threw three interceptions apiece in losses to Louisville and North Carolina State last season, including a pick-six against the Cardinals, a game in which Wake turned the ball over eight times (Hartman was also strip-sacked three times in that contest).
If Hartman is to reach his full potential with the Irish, he will have to be more judicious about throwing into coverage. That was likely a main point of emphasis in film study with new Notre Dame quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli in the offseason.
Caveat
A discerning reader might have noticed that most of the positive plays Hartman made in the clips above involved a receiver either breaking open or making a nice contested catch. For at least the last two seasons with the Demon Deacons, Hartman had a cadre of excellent receivers upon whom he could rely. Donavon Green, AT Perry and Jahmal Morin, to name a few, frequently turned good throws from Hartman into great plays for the offense.
Notre Dame's wide receiver corps, on the other hand, was notoriously thin last season and the Irish relied on tight end Michael Mayer, now in the NFL, for the lion's share of their production in the passing game. If Notre Dame's receivers are such a significant downgrade from Wake Forest's, Hartman might comparatively struggle, though some of that difference will likely be nullified by the superior Irish offensive line giving the quarterback more time to throw.