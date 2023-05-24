Notre Dame will play a pair of primetime home games this season, kicking off at 7:30 p.m. against Ohio State on Sept. 23 and against USC on Oct. 14, the Irish announced Wednesday.
Notre Dame released its NBC TV schedule for the full season. It will play at 2:30 p.m. in the season-opener against Navy on Aug. 26 in Dublin on NBC. That game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. local time in Ireland.
A week later, the Irish will have their 2023 home opener against FCS Tennessee State at Notre Dame Stadium, a matchup which will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Notre Dame also has 3:30 p.m. home starts against Pittsburgh on Oct. 28 and Wake Forest, in which new Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman will face his former team, on Nov. 18.
In the past, Notre Dame has kicked off its afternoon home games at 2:30 p.m. more often than not. The move to 3:30 p.m. on NBC this year is a reflection of NBC's new TV deal with the Big Ten. The network will air a primetime Big Ten game starting this fall and it likely figures Notre Dame is the ideal lead-in to that weekly tilt. The Irish will usually get finished between 7 and 7:30 p.m., giving the network a chance to switch directly to its marquee Big Ten broadcast at 7:30 p.m.
On Sept. 16, the Blue and Gold will host Central Michigan at 2:30 p.m., a game which will only be available on Peacock, NBC's subscription streaming service.
Irish add commitment
The Irish also picked up a 16th commitment in their 2024 recruiting class Wednesday when four-star edge rusher Loghan Thomas chose the Irish over offers from Oklahoma, Georgia and Texas A&M, among others.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Thomas out of Katy, Texas, is the No. 169 player nationally, per On3, and the 11th-ranked edge rusher. Notre Dame's class ranks No. 8 in the country.
Irish lose commitment
Earlier in the day prior to Thomas's commitment, the Irish lost a commitment from three-star defensive lineman Owen Wafle, a Princeton, New Jersey, native who now appears to be leaning toward Michigan. Wafle is the No. 407 player nationally. He had been committed to Notre Dame since May 16, 2022.