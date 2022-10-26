SOUTH BEND – Drew Pyne believes in himself, there’s no doubt about that.
“I don’t think confidence has ever been an issue for me,” said the Irish quarterback, who was thrust into the starting role when Week 1 starter Tyler Buchner suffered a season-ending injury against Marshall. “I think I’m very confident in myself, otherwise I wouldn’t be here. ... That’s the price of admission here, to play high-level college football. I’ve always been a confident person ever since I stepped foot on a football field.”
Pyne’s belief in himself and the rest of the offense was rewarded when he led the Irish to wins over North Carolina and BYU, completing nearly 75% of his passes in the process and throwing six touchdowns against one interception. It was sorely tested, however, when he went just 13 of 27 for 151 yards in a disappointing loss to Stanford.
Following that defeat, Pyne admitted he could have done better and coach Marcus Freeman said he sensed the quarterback felt he let his team down.
“He doesn’t show it too often, but I know his confidence was shaken a little bit,” Freeman said. “In turn, what do we have to do as coaches? We have to put him in position to have confidence. ... I kept telling him like the ebbs and flow of the season happen within the game. It’s OK.
“You have to get your mind right, get back to the sideline, and make sure you understand the next opportunity you get. There’s a reason why you are our starting quarterback. We all believe in you.”
The process of building Pyne back up after the loss to Stanford began the Sunday after the game. The Irish hold practice Sundays in an effort to help the players move past the previous game, win or lose, as quickly as possible before a day off Monday.
Pyne believes that schedule is important for players’ mindsets week to week.
“As soon as you get on the field and you’re able to go through practice again and correct some stuff and install some stuff for the following week, you’re able to get over it and you’re able to flush it from your system and look to the next opponent,” the redshirt sophomore said. “You learn from things from the past, but I don’t dwell on any of that stuff, I just try to move forward and get better.”
The strategy seemed to work for the quarterback, who helped the Irish earn a bounce-back 44-21 victory over UNLV on Saturday with 205 passing yards, two touchdowns and three carries for 30 yards. He nearly had a rushing touchdown on a scramble, but was hit hard at the 1-yard line – the hardest he’d ever gotten the wind knocked out of him, he said – and left the game for a few plays before returning on the next possession.
Freeman acknowledged the quarterback has had better games this season, but the first-year head coach was impressed with the way Pyne did not let one negative play turn into a string of such plays. His teammates noticed his renewed confidence.
“I know Drew (Pyne) pretty well, I know when he’s down, I know when he’s up, I know when he’s in the middle,” said tight end Michael Mayer, Pyne’s favorite target. “And I know when he needs a little slap on the butt to say, ‘Let’s go man, let’s do this, let’s drive down the field, let’s go score. I think it’s important, because he does get down sometimes and he does need some people to lift him up sometimes.
“He had confidence (against UNLV) and we need to keep that rolling.”
While there are areas where Pyne can improve – Freeman pointed to speed going through his progressions – it is clear the Irish have faith in their quarterback and have made it a point to ensure he knows that.
“Drew Pyne is a warrior and he’s done a really good job,” Freeman said. “He takes a lot of heat and he gets a lot of praise. That comes with the position. The thing that he has that is special is his want-to. His want to improve, his want to have success, the confidence that he does have outwardly.
“I think inwardly we all have to have those talks with ourselves to make sure that our confidence is where it needs to be. It’s the want to improve and Drew Pyne has that and I know he’ll continue to have success.”