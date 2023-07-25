Former Notre Dame star Johnny Lujack, one of the greatest and most decorated players in the history of the program, died Tuesday in Naples, Florida, at age 98. He had been the oldest living Heisman Trophy winner, having captured college football’s most prestigious award in 1947.
Lujack, who is among the legends who helped create Notre Dame football’s mythos in the first half of the 20th century along with Knute Rockne, the “Four Horsemen” and fellow Heisman-winning quarterback Angelo Bertelli, played for the Irish in 1942 and 1943, spent two years in the Navy during World War II and then returned to Notre Dame for the ’46 and ’47 seasons. The Irish went 20-1-1 with Lujack as the starter and won the national championship each of the three years he played for them.
“Even by Notre Dame standards, you always felt he was larger than life,” John Heisler, former Notre Dame associate athletic director and author, told The Associated Press of Lujack. “Part of that comes with winning the Heisman Trophy, part comes from being a quarterback at Notre Dame and part comes from the sheer force of his personality.”
Lujack was born on Jan. 4, 1925, in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, and decided to play for Notre Dame after growing up listening to the Irish on radio broadcasts. When Bertelli was called into service with the Marines in 1943 with Notre Dame 6-0 and ranked No. 1, the then-sophomore Lujack stepped in for the eventual Heisman winner and led the Irish to victories over No. 3 Army, No. 8 Northwestern and No. 2 Iowa Pre-Flight to clinch the national title. His lone loss as a collegiate starter came in the final game of that season, to Great Lakes Navy.
After two years in the military, during which he was stationed in Europe, Lujack returned to lead the Irish to an 8-0-1 mark in 1946. The only blemish coming in a 0-0 tie against then-No. 1 and two-time defending national champion Army. In that game, Lujack, playing defensive back in addition to his quarterback duties, made a diving open-field tackle of reigning Heisman winner “Doc” Blanchard to prevent a score.
Lujack was third in the Heisman voting and a unanimous All-American in 1946 and returned to lead the Irish to a third national crown in five years in 1947 with a 9-0 mark, including a 38-7 road win over No. 3 USC in his final game.
During that 1947 season, Lujack passed for 777 yards and nine touchdowns and ran for 139 yards and another score on 12 carries as the centerpiece of coach Frank Leahy’s T-formation offense. For his effort, he became Notre Dame’s second Heisman recipient.
“I never had in mind winning the Heisman Trophy; everything that I did was for Notre Dame and the team,” Lujack said in a video Notre Dame posted to Twitter on Tuesday. “We’re playing the last game of the season out at Southern Cal and they tell me while I was in the locker room, ‘You won the Heisman Trophy.’
“So I said, ‘Well, what do I do now? Do they send it to you or what?’ They said I had to fly from here to New York. And I said, ‘On a plane?’ ”
Lujack also won the Associated Press Athlete of the Year Award in 1947 and then joined the Chicago Bears, for whom he played four seasons as a quarterback, defensive back and kicker, making the Pro Bowl twice. In 1949, he threw for a then-NFL record 468 yards in a win over the Chicago Cardinals, becoming the last Bears QB to throw for six touchdowns in a game until Mitch Trubisky did so against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018.
His 11 rushing touchdowns in his 1950 All-Pro season were an NFL quarterback record that stood for 26 years.
Lujack then spent two years as an assistant coach with the Irish and did some commentating on football television broadcasts in the late 1950s and early 1960s. He also owned a car dealership in Davenport, Iowa.
It was not unusual during Lujack’s later years for him to attend Notre Dame football games, though he spent most of his time in California and Florida. He held season tickets at Notre Dame Stadium as recently as last season, according to the AP. He was on hand in 2019 to see the Irish beat New Mexico 66-14.
Lujack’s mother, Alice, was the sister of Stanley Skowronek, great-grandfather of former Homestead and Notre Dame receiver Ben Skowronek, who plays for the Los Angeles Rams.
This month, former Irish and Bishop Luers linebacker Jaylon Smith appeared on the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” and named his all-time Notre Dame team, listing Lujack as his quarterback.
He is survived by Pat, his wife of 74 years, and their children, Mary and Jeff. Their daughter, Carol, died in 2002.