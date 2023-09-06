SOUTH BEND – In November 2021, Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong was set to lead the Cavaliers’ high-flying offense against Notre Dame, with College Football Playoff hopes on the line for the 8-1 Irish.
But before he could test himself against then-No. 7 Notre Dame, Armstrong, who went on to set Virginia’s single-season passing yards record that year with 4,449, suffered a rib injury. He missed the game and the Irish won 28-3.
Now a sixth-year senior and wearing a different uniform, Armstrong finally gets his chance against the Irish, when he leads North Carolina State against them Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.
“This is one the team I really haven’t gotten to play,” said Armstrong, who transferred from Virginia during the offseason. “I’m really looking forward to it. They’re going to be a good team.”
Armstrong was an honorable mention All-American at Virginia in 2021 and shattered the school’s career passing yards record, but he suffered through a disappointing 3-7 season last year, completing just 55% of his passes for seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
In the offseason, new Wolfpack offensive coordinator Robert Anae, who had held the same position at Virginia in 2021, lured the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Armstrong to Raleigh, North Carolina, for his final year.
In his first game with NC State, Armstrong showed off the dual-threat ability the Irish will have to monitor Saturday, running 19 times for 96 yards and two touchdowns while also completing 65% of his passes in a 24-14 road win over an improved Connecticut team.
“His experience and poise jump off (the screen) for me,” Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden said. “He doesn’t get rattled. He has enough arm strength to get the ball down the field, but he has the legs to create and obviously he’s a problem in the run game.
“Designed runs, draws and scrambles can all break your back. If you play a good down in coverage and all of a sudden he gets out, he can create on the run. … He’s a big, strong kid so you’re going to have to wrap him up.”
The Irish have faced some quarterbacks with dual-threat ability in the recent past, most notably Heisman Trophy-winner Caleb Williams of USC, who rolled up 267 yards and four total touchdowns against the Irish. Armstrong doesn’t have the same raw elusiveness as Williams, but he can make tacklers miss in the open field, making trapping him in the pocket of paramount importance for the Irish.
“It’s a mindset of understanding we have to be controlled in our rush,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said. “We can’t end up behind the quarterback and give him those lanes to escape from. We’re going to have to keep him in the pocket. … We have to be aggressive, but we can’t be out of control.”
The southpaw signal-caller almost never slides. He dives forward on the few occasions he does give himself up and often lowers his shoulder for extra yards. Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren called him “a linebacker playing quarterback.”
“He likes contact,” Doeren said. “The one time he got hit (against UConn), he was like, ‘Where is that guy? I’m gonna go run him over.’ ”
From Armstrong’s perspective, that’s just natural.
“You get a quarterback who puts his head down and gets the team going, it’s a good thing for this team,” he said. “It’s just how I’ve always played. I feel like you just have to have that mentality. That’s what the sport’s about, right? Football.”
Injury report
Notre Dame will be without backup defensive lineman Gabriel Rubio for a second straight week as he deals with a knee injury. Rubio had four tackles for loss last season. … The Irish have lost sixth-year senior receiver Matt Salerno for an extended period of time after the wideout suffered a lower-leg injury against Tennessee State last week. Salerno had two catches for 21 yards across the first two games. … Running back Devyn Ford suffered a concussion on a jarring hit against Tennessee State and is day-to-day. It’s unclear whether he’ll play against the Wolfpack. ... Reigning Indiana Mr. FootballDrayk Bowen, a true freshman linebacker, will be back this week after missing the game against the Tigers with an undisclosed issue. He is listed as a backup middle linebacker on the two-deep depth chart.