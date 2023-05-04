Notre Dame men's basketball added a commitment each in its 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes with the addition of 6-foot-4 incoming freshman guard Logan Imes from Zionsville and 6-5 high school senior-to-be Cole Certa from Bloomington, Illinois.
Imes originally committed to Penn State when new Irish coach Micah Shrewsberry was the coach of the Nittany Lions. He is the 210th-ranked player in his class, according to On3, and his commitment leaves the Irish with five open scholarships for next year. Imes is the third former Penn State commit to flip to Notre Dame following Shrewsberry taking the job in South Bend, joining the coach's son, Braeden Shrewsberry, and four-star forward Carey Booth. The former Eagles standout averaged 16.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 assists as a senior, helping Zionsville to a 15-9 record. He joins Indiana Mr. Basketball Markus Burton out of Penn in Shrewsberry's first freshman class.
"I see myself as a creator," Imes said when he committed to Penn State. "I know that my greatest attribute is I can make stuff happen breaking down defenses, reading defenses, using my IQ, finding open guys. I think that’s what (Shrewsberry) wants to do, so I feel like this is definitely a role that I could succeed in.”
Penn State Commit Logan Imes Looked Great Vs Pike. pic.twitter.com/p10P4y2bOo— In The Gym Hoops (@inthegymhoops_) January 29, 2023
Certa is the No. 177 player in the country and the first commitment in Notre Dame's 2024 class. He also had offers from Illinois and Butler, among others.
“I chose Notre Dame because of the relationships I built with the coaching staff,” Certa told On3. “I felt like a priority and I love the way they believe in me. Lastly it was because it felt like home when I was on campus and I knew right away this is where I wanted to be.”
Illinois needs a shooter for 2024…Cole Certa is a 6-4, 165-pound Shooting Guard from Bloomington, IL who is LIGHTS OUT. pic.twitter.com/JtSC04Brtb— Dariush Takhtehchian, M.D (@takhtehchianmd) March 10, 2023
Irish women's basketball also added to its roster for next year with the signing of transfer Becky Obinma, a 6-2 forward from Pepperdine with two years of eligibility left who also played a year at TCU. Obinma averaged 6.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per game last year. She also averaged 1.7 blocks per game in 2021-22 with the Waves. She'll be a depth piece for the Irish, who return forwards Kylee Watson, Maddy Westbeld and Nat Marshall. Watson and Westbeld started last season. Obinma will take some of the minutes occupied in 2022-23 by departed center Lauren Ebo.
“Becky brings experience, athleticism and depth to the post position," Irish coach Niele Ivey said in a statement. "She has a great motor and contagious energy on and off the court that will fit perfectly with our team. I’m looking forward to adding her post presence and speed in the open court to enhance our offensive capabilities.”