SOUTH BEND – Before Notre Dame’s season began, coach Marcus Freeman repeatedly outlined his vision for this year’s Irish.
“We have to be an offensive- and defensive-line driven team,” said Freeman, insisting dominance in the trenches would be the key to success in his first season.
It was clear the Irish were lacking somewhat in those areas in season-opening losses to then-No. 2 Ohio State and Marshall, but the defensive front began to flex its muscles in a win over California on Sept. 17, harassing Golden Bears quarterback Jack Plummer to the tune of six sacks and five additional quarterback hurries in a 24-17 win.
The offensive line still struggled against Cal – the Irish ran for 3.6 yards per carry – but finally began to coalesce a week later against North Carolina. Irish running backs Audric Estime, Logan Diggs and Chris Tyree found increasingly large holes to run through as the game wore on and Notre Dame eventually rolled up 284 yards on the ground in a 45-32 win, which was the Tar Heels’ only loss to date.
“That’s what our identity has to be,” Freeman said. “We have to be able to run the ball. It’s not always going to be explosive and 10-15 yard gains, but if you’re able to move the ball with consistency and stay on track and stay in rhythm, it opens up everything in your offense and the pass game.
“It’s great to see. I think it’s a testament to our offensive line. It starts with them. I don’t care what running back you have back there, if your offensive line isn’t executing, blocking, to the way it has to, nobody’s gonna be able to run the ball. Our offensive line continues to get better and better and better.”
Freeman and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees demonstrated their faith in the offensive line on Notre Dame’s last two drives against the Tar Heels and the line responded.
On those two drives, the Irish called 21 runs on 23 plays. Those 21 runs gained 129 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown for Tyree, and helped Notre Dame bleed the clock and protect its lead down the stretch.
Irish left guard Jarrett Patterson believes that stretch can be a turning point for the offensive line, which is still gelling and gaining confidence as it goes.
“(Those) last drives were a tone-setter for us,” said Patterson, a Phil Steele third-team All-American center last season who switched positions in the offseason. “You don’t think about it at the time, but you look back and it’s like ‘We can do this, we can be the group we talked about through the offseason.’ ”
Much was expected of a line which returned six players – Patterson, left tackle Joe Alt, center Zeke Correll, right guard Josh Lugg, right tackle Blake Fisher and reserve Andrew Kristofic – with starting experience, but Rees feels the expectations of immediate dominance might have been a little unfair.
The line had so little time in its present form because of offseason injuries – Patterson was hurt in the spring with a torn pectoral muscle and then missed a chunk of fall camp plus the loss to Ohio State with a foot injury – made it difficult for the group to build chemistry, Rees said. The line has only had about four weeks of practice at full strength.
“You’re looking at a group that although they’ve been anointed, they’re really young playing together,” Rees said. “You’re seeing the dividends pay off the more time they have together. ... That position group especially takes time to gel. I’m excited about where they’re going and where they can get to.”
Notre Dame’s running backs noticed the room they had to run against North Carolina, especially in the second half.
The primary beneficiary was Estime, who topped 100 yards for the first time in his career with 134 on 7.9 yards per carry and two touchdowns.
The freshman running back believes the line’s physicality will help the Irish win games in the fourth quarter, when other teams are worn down and cannot muster the energy to fight off the onslaught.
“We’re starting to impose our will on teams,” Estime said. “Our offensive line is coming together. ... They’re just going as a unit and they’re getting better every week, every day in practice and they’re making (the running backs) better.
“Our offensive line and me, we all get better in the fourth quarter, we just keep on going. We just wear teams out, especially in the fourth quarter. That’s just us, that’s our identity.”