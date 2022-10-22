SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame has won at least 10 games in each of the last five years, the longest streak in the august history of the program.
After a 3-3 start to this season, the Irish will have to win all six of their remaining regular-season games, plus a bowl game to hit the double-digit mark again.
That’s a daunting task, but it starts with what is, on paper at least, the most favorable matchup left on the schedule: this afternoon’s clash with UNLV (4-3) at Notre Dame Stadium. The Rebels went 2-16 across 2020 and ’21, have lost two in a row after a hot start and are nearly four-touchdown underdogs coming into the game.
But the Irish have been here before. Twice already this season, they have dropped home games in which they were favored by more than 16 points. Losses to Stanford and Marshall, which are a combined 0-7 against FBS teams other than the Irish, have made Notre Dame’s path to even a respectable finish this season murky. The Blue and Gold cannot afford another sluggish performance against a theoretically inferior opponent.
“It’s a talented football team that started off the season 4-1 that we know is going to present a challenge to our team,” first-year Irish coach Marcus Freeman said of UNLV. “That’s what I told our players. We have to respect our opponent and you don’t have to watch too much of their film to gain a respect for (them).
“The minute you start daydreaming and drift into, ‘OK, if we win six in a row, we’re gonna go to a bowl game and what bowl game we’re gonna play,’ you’re losing the attention that it takes to have success versus a team like UNLV.”
The Irish were reeling Saturday night after their 16-14 loss to Stanford, a team that had dropped 11 FBS games in a row before beating heavily favored Notre Dame in South Bend.
But practice Sunday night allowed the Irish to “flush it,” offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said, and the team has tried to turn its focus inward and regroup after the frustrating loss.
“Adversity occurs and it’s our culture, we learn how to attack adversity,” safety Houston Griffith said. “At the end of the day, we’re just going to learn how to improve. … The rest of the season, we dictate it. We can’t let teams come in here and dictate the game.
“We got a bunch of guys, a bunch of leaders who came back here for a reason. We got a bunch of guys who are ready to finish this season and go out the right way.”
For Freeman, it was a conversation with his mentor, former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel – in which Tressel recounted his disappointing 7-5 debut with the Buckeyes in 2001 – that helped him put the loss behind him. More than that, he knows from Notre Dame’s wins over North Carolina and BYU the Irish are capable of playing at a high level. He admitted he was “struggling” after the loss to Marshall but is a “completely different person” now.
“We have a good football team that we have to get to perform consistently,” Freeman said. “We have to do it consistently. The culture of this program is we’re going to have to embrace these tough times and these growing pains of getting this program to where we want it to be.
“You’re going to have to be able to really stand your ground during these tough times. … To really establish something that’s special, you’re going to have to go through some challenges and difficult times.”
The next challenge for Freeman’s team is getting back above .500 with a win today. The Rebels were one of the surprises of the early part of the season, losing only to California, 20-14, in their first five games, but have been outscored 82-14 in losses to Air Force and San Jose State with quarterback Doug Brumfield sidelined with a concussion.
Brumfield, who has accounted for 13 touchdowns with just two interceptions this season, is questionable to play against Notre Dame.
Injury report
Defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola (rib bruise) is questionable. Freeman is concerned the injury might affect his breathing capacity. … Cornerback Jaden Mickey (adductor strain) is also questionable after missing the Stanford game. He has practiced sparingly this week. … True freshman tight end Eli Raridon is out for the season with a torn ACL suffered in practice this week. Raridon tore the ACL in the same knee in high school.