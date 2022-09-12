Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner will have surgery Tuesday to repair a severe sprain to his non-throwing shoulder and will be out about four months, Irish coach Marcus Freeman announced today.
Based on that timeline, Buchner is likely to miss the rest of the season. Redshirt sophomore Drew Pyne will start in his place going forward and true freshman Steve Angeli will be the backup. Buchner beat out Pyne for the starting role during an offseason quarterback competition.
"As I said when we addressed the quarterback competition in fall camp, I have the utmost confidence in both of those guys to lead our offense and this football team," Freeman said. "We are still very positive and optimistic about our future moving forward with Drew Pyne leading our offense. I'm excited for his opportunity and what he's going to present to our football team."
Buchner was injured in the final minutes of Notre Dame's 26-21 loss to Marshall on Saturday. On a run to the left, he was dragged down from behind and the Thundering Herd defender landed on the quarterback's left shoulder with his whole body weight. Buchner's left arm was hanging limp as he walked to the sideline.
It should go without saying, but typically when an arm goes limp like Tyler Buchner’s did after this weight-bearing hit the recovery timeline is substantial. No official diagnosis on the Notre Dame starting quarterback yet, but that looks like a severe shoulder injury. pic.twitter.com/2vhg7uBdKc— Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) September 11, 2022
Pyne played the rest of the game, throwing an interception on his second snap and later a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Michael Mayer.
The 5-foot-11, 198-pound Pyne, a former four-star recruit from New Canaan, Connecticut, played in two games for the Irish last season, relieving an injured Jack Coan and throwing a touchdown pass in a win over Wisconsin and leading two second-half touchdown drives in a loss to Cincinnati after Coan was ineffective in the first half. When Coan struggled the following week against Virginia Tech, however, it was Buchner, not Pyne, who relieved him and led the Irish into the lead.
In his first three seasons with the Irish, Pyne is 20 of 39 for 256 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.
"I don't see the offense changing extreme amounts," Freeman said. "We're still going to be able to do some of the QB runs that we did with Tyler and obviously the passing game will continue to enhance that. ... Again, I don't see the offense in terms of the entire package changing in terms of Drew being the quarterback, but I do see trying to look and see where we can be more efficient as an offense."
This story will be updated.