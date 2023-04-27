Less than 48 hours after he entered the transfer portal, Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner has a new home with an old coach.
Buchner, who has three years of eligibility remaining after two years in South Bend, announced Thursday morning he will transfer to Alabama, where he will team up with former Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who took the same position with the Crimson Tide in January.
Rees was Notre Dame’s quarterbacks coach when he recruited Buchner out of high school.
“My time at Notre Dame allowed me to grow and develop as a football player while building lifelong friendships that were forged under fire,” Buchner wrote in a statement on social media. “I love my teammates and I will take those relationships with me for the rest of my life – they truly made my time at Notre Dame special.
Buchner also thanked Irish coach Marcus Freeman and his staff and added:
“Sometimes life brings opportunities that are beyond anything you can imagine and that is what has happened today.”
Buchner’s decision to enter the transfer portal Tuesday came in the wake of a middling performance at Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold Game on Saturday, in which he went 8-for-18 passing for 44 yards and threw an interception. Meanwhile, Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman, whom the Irish added to the roster in January, went 13 for 16 for 189 yards and two touchdowns through the air and also ran for a score.
Freeman, entering his second season as Irish head coach, insisted the battle for the starting quarterback job in the fall remained active between Hartman and Buchner, but Hartman, the ACC’s all-time leader in touchdown passes, seemed to be a clear favorite.
“We love Tyler,” Freeman said in an interview on NFL Network minutes after Buchner announced his decision Thursday. “We wish him the best of luck. When he made his decision to go into the portal I told him, ‘I’m always a fan of yours.’ I look forward to seeing the success he has at his next program.”
In Rees, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound Buchner will be reunited with the coordinator who helped him earn MVP honors in Notre Dame’s Gator Bowl win over South Carolina in December.
Buchner will have a chance to start at Alabama this fall in a battle that includes fellow former top-100 recruits Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson.
Neither Milroe nor Simpson impressed during Alabama’s spring practices and Saban left the door open to bringing in a transfer after the team’s spring game.
After Buchner’s departure, the Irish could also consider bringing in a veteran from the portal to back up Hartman. The only other quarterbacks on Notre Dame’s roster are redshirt-freshman-to-be Steve Angeli and incoming true freshman Kenny Minchey.