3 Storylines

Sean Tucker's workload: The Syracuse running back was one of the best at his position in the country last season, ranking sixth in rushing yards (1,496), fourth in all-purpose yards (1,751) and picking up 6.1 yards per carry on the way to All-American honors. He's been good this year, gaining more than 800 total yards and running for 5.4 per carry, but he has not been quite as dominant as last year. Against Clemson last week, he had only five carries (though for 54 yards). Tucker says he's healthy and Syracuse coach Dino Babers admitted "that's something that should not happen" when asked about Tucker having so few touches. Expect Syracuse to try establish its star early against the Irish.

Changing of the guard?: Notre Dame's rushing attack was led late in September and early in October by Audric Estime, a powerful sophomore who had nearly 250 total yards across wins over North Carolina and BYU. Last week against UNLV, however, Estime lost a fumble, his third in four games after losing none in his entire football-playing career previously. After the third miscue, the Irish turned to fellow sophomore Logan Diggs, who ran 28 times for 130 yards. Coach Marcus Freeman insists the Irish still have faith in Estime, but Diggs could get a shot to be the full-time No. 1 back going forward.

Targeting: Irish linebacker JD Bertrand is a captain and one of the leaders of Notre Dame's defense, but he has missed more than a full game this season because of two targeting penalties which have led to ejections. He was called for a third such infraction against UNLV, but the decision was overturned on replay and he was permitted to stay in the game. Bertrand has worked this week on lowering his aiming point for tackles by practicing against a 5-foot tall dummy so he doesn't get called for helmet-to-helmet hits.

Prediction: No. 14 Syracuse 24, Notre Dame 13