Notre Dame has not had the season it expected to this point, that much is clear.
The Irish have dropped games they were supposed to win handily against Stanford and Marshall and now enter a stretch of contests – against No. 16 Syracuse and No. 5 Clemson in the next two weeks, followed by No. 10 USC to finish the season – that could leave them dangerously close to falling short of bowl eligibility.
Or, wins in those games could rejuvenate Notre Dame’s season.
“If we don’t execute and we don’t play well, we’re not going to win,” coach Marcus Freeman said. “That’s the reality of where we’re at and the opponents we have upcoming. If we play well, we have the ability to beat anybody we play. I firmly believe that.
“We’ll see these next two weeks what type of football team we have, because you’re playing two really good opponents and it’s going to be really a measuring stick for how good this team is and what we do when it really matters.”
The Orange (6-1) are up first today at the JMA Wireless Dome (formerly the Carrier Dome). The Irish (4-3) have been at their best away from Notre Dame Stadium this year, leading No. 2 Ohio State deep into the third quarter in Week 1, beating now-No. 21 North Carolina on the road and topping BYU in neutral Las Vegas. But taking on the Orange in the dome is a new challenge. Few know that better than Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden, who faced Syracuse there as a player at Penn State and three times as a coach during his days in the ACC.
“It’s a unique atmosphere and a unique environment and obviously they’ve got it going right now, so it’s going to be a great challenge for us,” Golden said. “It can get hot, so you have to hydrate, you can’t let cramps or anything like that become a factor. I’ve seen teams go in there and have that struggle.
“Communication can also be a challenge, so you have to just plan for it every day and minimize the impact it has. … We’re ready for a fight.”
The Orange have long had a significant home field advantage, but rarely have they had a team to match it. Syracuse has been ranked this late in the year in only one other season over the last two decades. In 2018, they were No. 12 heading into a Nov. 17 matchup against Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium, but the undefeated Irish pitched a shutout until the final seconds, winning 36-3.
This year, Syracuse started the season 6-0 with wins over Purdue and then-No. 15 NC State before losing to undefeated Clemson last week, 27-21, when the Tigers scored the game’s final 20 points. After letting that game get away, the Orange have a second consecutive chance at a signature victory with the Irish coming to town.
“Notre Dame is one of those schools you always hope as a competitor that you get an opportunity to play,” Syracuse coach Dino Babers said. “It’s very, very difficult to beat these guys. They’re extremely well coached. They have fantastic talent.
“For us to have an opportunity here at Syracuse to have Notre Dame come to the JMA Dome, I expect it to be, and I hope it to be, a coming out party for our fans in front of the national media. This needs to be an animal party. There goes your movie reference. An animal party out there.”
The Orange are led on offense by running back Sean Tucker, who broke the single-season school rushing record last year with 1,496 yards, and quarterback Garrett Shrader, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound Mississippi State transfer whom Golden said runs like a powerful tight end when he escapes the pocket.
An elite secondary paces a Syracuse defense that gives up just 6.2 yards per pass attempt, 13th-fewest in the country. After a poor showing in the loss to Stanford on Oct. 15, the Irish got their running game going again last week against UNLV behind a powerful offensive line and sophomore running back Logan Diggs’ career-best 130 yards. It will likely need the run game to excel again in order to move the ball today.
“Last week was the best (the offensive line) has played as a unit, five as one,” Irish left tackle Joe Alt said. “Our play is improving, but there’s always more work to be done. … ‘Refuse to lose’ is my mentality and I think that’s everybody on the offensive line.”