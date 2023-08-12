SOUTH BEND – There are few programs in college football which have been better over the last decade at producing NFL-quality tight ends and offensive linemen than Notre Dame.
Having so many talented players at those positions points toward the Irish playing offense in a specific manner – namely, running the ball more often than they pass and when they do pass making use of the tight end on shorter routes rather than the deep passing game. That has been Notre Dame’s identity and it has created some very good offenses. The formula was the same in coach Marcus Freeman’s first season as it had been in the last half-decade of former coach Brian Kelly’s tenure.
But with only so many touches to go around, that emphasis on the run game and tight ends has meant a relative dearth of targets for the receivers in years past. Since Will Fuller earned All-American honors in 2015 on his way to being a first-round NFL draft pick, the Irish have had just one 1,000-yard receiver: Chase Claypool in 2019.
But this year’s crop of Notre Dame wideouts plans to change that and the perception of the Irish offense.
“Me and all the receivers want to come in and change the narrative,” freshman receiver Jaden Greathouse said. “We want to throw the ball, we want to have multiple 1,000-yard receivers. Everything that all these other schools, these Wide Receiver U’s, so to say, are doing, that’s what we want to bring here and that’s what we’re going to bring here.”
What makes Greathouse so confident?
“The talent that we have,” he said.
“Guys like Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas, Tobias Merriweather, all these older guys, they’ve been teaching us and watching us make strides so just really being able to learn from guys like those really helps us boost our level of play and then all of us young guys coming and really trying to compete with the older guys and just pushing them to be better every single day.”
The “young guys” include Greathouse and fellow four-star recruits Braylon James and Rico Flores Jr. All of them have turned heads in their brief time on campus – Greathouse was quarterback Sam Hartman’s favorite target in the Blue-Gold Game in April, hauling in 11 catches for 118 yards – and Freeman expects all of them to contribute this season.
Wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey, a former NFL wideout with the Jets, Browns and Cardinals, has a mandate from Freeman to raise the level of Notre Dame’s recruiting at the position. He did so with aplomb in his first class on the job, landing the three top-250 recruits and pulling James and Greathouse out of Texas.
One of the selling points in those recruitments might have been the idea of early playing time. The Irish lost 62% of their receptions and receiving yardage from last year, the lion’s share of which went to All-American tight end Michael Mayer.
With Mayer and top receivers Lorenzo Styles Jr. and Braden Lenzy moving on and Hartman, the ACC’s all-time leader in career touchdown passes, taking over behind center after transferring from Wake Forest, the Irish receivers are on the verge of stepping into the spotlight, ready or not.
“Our offense (last season), a lot of it was predicated at, ‘Hey, if Mayer’s one-on-one, throw it to him,’ ” Freeman told Irish Breakdown this summer. “That was tough for our wideouts. That’s a tough position, because you can do everything right and get no reward for it.
“Now it’s like, ‘Hey, I’m going to do everything right, I’m at least going to get the ball.’ I think now Sam has the confidence in multiple positions to go through progression.”
And there were flashes of potential last season from several of the returning players that indicate they might be ready for the expanded target share coming their way. Thomas had one of the catches of the year against BYU – pulling in a touchdown on an underthrown ball over the head of a Cougars defensive back – and has spent most of summer and fall workouts posting one highlight after another; Merriweather caught a 41-yard touchdown pass against Stanford; and converted running back Chris Tyree was already an excellent pass catcher out of the backfield and is planning to bring those skills to the slot position.
That group, plus Colzie, a former top-100 recruit with ideal size at 6-foot-4, and former walk-on Matt Salerno, who made a spectacular juggling catch for a big gain against Ohio State last year, won’t let the precocious newcomers climb the depth chart without a battle.
“We’re just a bunch of dogs in the room,” Thomas said. “Young guys, talented. I think this is probably one of the most talented receiver groups I’ve ever been a part of and Notre Dame has ever had.”