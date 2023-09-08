SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman spent the five years before he joined the Irish building a résumé as one of the most prolific passers in the history of the ACC while playing for Wake Forest.
But one of the few ACC teams he could never quite seem to solve was North Carolina State. In three games against the Wolfpack, Hartman threw six interceptions against six touchdowns and posted a 1-2 record, with the lone victory coming in a 2021 matchup in which he completed just 43% of his passes.
As No. 10 Notre Dame gets set to face the Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday in the first true test for the Irish, offensive coordinator Gerad Parker said he hasn’t discussed Hartman’s struggles against NC State with his quarterback.
“We haven’t had one conversation about it,” Parker said. “There’s too many things that are already hard enough about this job and certainly hard enough about his job; we don’t want to bring up ghosts.”
Parker believes Notre Dame’s offensive system is different enough from the one Wake Forest deployed during Hartman’s time there – the more pro-style Irish scheme was one of the elements which drew the quarterback to Notre Dame, after all – that there is little to learn from some of the X’s-and-O’s problems the Wolfpack presented for Wake during Hartman’s career.
“We’re certainly not playing dumb to the fact that he was in that league and he’s played there, I get all that and those things are real,” the first-year Irish coordinator said. “But as far as looking at what he did in that offense against them, it really just doesn’t apply to us.”
Still, there is little doubt NC State (1-0) will stress Notre Dame’s offense in a way unlike what the 2-0 Irish have seen in early-season tune-ups against Navy and Tennessee State, which they won by a combined 98-6 with Hartman completing 82.5% of his passes for 11.1 yards per attempt and six touchdowns without an interception.
The Wolfpack, meanwhile, held big-armed Connecticut quarterback Joe Fagnano to just 4.3 yards per attempt on 26 passes and intercepted him off once without giving up a touchdown in a 24-14 season-opening victory. It was an excellent start to an encore season for well-respected defensive coordinator Tony Gibson’s unit, which last season ranked 15th nationally in scoring defense at 20.5 points per game.
“They are an attacking, aggressive group,” said Irish coach Marcus Freeman, who considered Gibson for Notre Dame’s open defensive coordinator position in the winter of 2022 before picking Al Golden. “They play extremely hard. You don’t see that every week, a team playing so downhill and aggressive.
“They are pressuring without pressuring in a sense because they are playing so fast. They can drop eight. They mix it up. They play fast. They are clear on their assignments.”
The Wolfpack have fashioned a reputation as a consistently solid program under 11th-year coach Dave Doeren, who has led the team to between seven and nine wins in eight of the last nine seasons and ranked finishes in each of the last three. After an 8-5 campaign in 2022, NC State re-loaded behind Virginia transfer quarterback Brennan Armstrong, a dual-threat who ran for 96 yards in his Wolfpack debut after setting the Cavaliers’ single-season and career passing yards records.
The matchup is Notre Dame’s first against a Power Five conference opponent and the only such game it will play before welcoming national title contender Ohio State to South Bend on Sept. 23.
The game is also the first on the road for Irish’s true freshmen – including receivers Jaden Greathouse and Rico Flores Jr. and running back Jeremiyah Love – who have never played in such a hostile environment.
“It’s football at the end of the day,” senior wide receiver Chris Tyree said of his advice to the youngsters. “It’s the same game they’ve been playing their whole lives. Just take everything in, have fun.”
The Irish will likely find getting to 3-0 much more difficult than it was to start the year with back-to-back victories. Parker believes the Blue and Gold are ready to handle the step up in competition.
“We want to wake up in the morning and expect good things are going to happen, not wonder if they’re not,” Parker said. “We have a really good staff, we have really good players that are playing with a lot of confidence and we have to trust those guys. And then they have to know, adversity will come, adversity will hit. … We have to be ready for those moments.”