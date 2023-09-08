3 Storylines

Dominant “ACC” team: While Notre Dame is not a full member of the ACC, it plays nearly half its schedule against teams from the conference. The Irish have won 28 consecutive regular-season games against ACC opponents since a 41-8 loss to Miami (Fla.) in 2017. The only blemish during that stretch was a loss to Clemson in the 2020 ACC Championship Game.

Weather hazard: The forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms in Raleigh, N.C. on Saturday. The Irish have practiced in the rain a couple of times since fall camp began in order to get a feel for playing in those conditions. In 2016, Notre Dame lost 10-3 at North Carolina State in heavy rain with the only touchdown coming on a blocked punt. The Irish coaching staff was roundly criticized for running plays from the shotgun and throwing often during the downpour.

Can you stop us?: Notre Dame’s four-headed monster at running back – Audric Estimé, Gi’Bran Payne, Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price – has combined to run for 6.9 yards per carry over its first two games. NC State shut down Connecticut’s passing game in a season-opening win, but gave up 6.2 yards per carry against the Huskies (26 rushes, 160 yards, two touchdowns).

Prediction: No. 10 Notre Dame 28, NC State 25