SOUTH BEND – A group of Notre Dame veterans, including Jarrett Patterson, Jayson and Justin Ademilola and Isaiah Foskey, eschewed the NFL following last season and returned to the Irish for an extra campaign. They came back to improve their draft stocks, but also to play for then-newly-minted coach Marcus Freeman and make good on his promises the team was ready to contend for championships.
The season has not worked out the way that group had hoped. After Notre Dame lost to Marshall to start the season 0-2, Patterson was visibly frustrated on the field, slamming his helmet on the ground and pulling his shoulder pads off as he hurried into the Notre Dame Stadium tunnel.
Patterson insisted after that moment he still had "high expectations" for this team and the Irish have reversed course in the weeks since, winning five of their last six games. Tonight, with undefeated, No. 4 Clemson (8-0) invading South Bend, Notre Dame has an opportunity to also reverse the narrative on what looked early on like a potential lost season.
“We had a tough start to the season, but taking advantage of an opportunity like this, a huge win would erase that, essentially," Patterson said. "I know myself and the other seniors are really excited for the opportunity we have in front of us. It’s going to be a lot of fun.
“This is why you come to Notre Dame, for opportunities like these. … It’s an awesome opportunity for us to show what Notre Dame football is about.”
The Irish still believe they're the championship-level team Freeman touted when he took the job in December. Despite a middling 5-3 record, Notre Dame's locker room is united in the idea the Irish have beaten themselves in their losses.
“Everyone knows we’re a good football team," said Foskey, who is just 1 1/2 sacks shy of Notre Dame's career record. "We just let three games slip. We just need to step forward in those big football games and that’s what we feel like we’re going to do.”
Two years ago, the then-No. 4 Irish knocked off No. 1 Clemson at Notre Dame Stadium, 47-40 in a double-overtime classic which precipitated a field-storming from the smaller-than-usual crowd – COVID-19 attendance rules were still in effect – and propelled the Irish to the College Football Playoff.
Though Notre Dame will not be ranked when the teams meet this time, Freeman has tried to drill into his team that tonight's game will be a similarly high-level clash.
"That's a tough opponent," Freeman said. "They are talented. They're talented as heck. I know we got a battle coming, a tall task ahead of us. But I want our guys saying, 'We're Notre Dame. This is what we do.' We play in big games like this. It's not a David versus Goliath. This is a heavyweight fight. We got a dang good football team. I've always said it, man. When we do exactly what we're supposed to do, we are a good enough football team to win every game we play.
"This is Notre Dame versus Clemson. Two powerhouses, two blue-blood programs that are going to go battle Saturday night here in Notre Dame Stadium."
The Irish are coming off a victory over then-No. 16 Syracuse in which they ran for 246 yards and three touchdowns on 56 carries, bullying the Orange defensive front all afternoon. That has been a common formula for Notre Dame this year: in their last four victories, the Blue and Gold are running for 247.5 yards per game on almost exactly five yards per carry.
Running the ball will be a far more difficult task tonight against a loaded Clemson defensive front led by class of 2020 No. 1 overall recruit Bryan Bresee, an All-ACC defensive tackle.
"You look at this front and it’s prototypes across the board," Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said. "Those guys are all – they walk in a room and it’s like, OK, this guy could be a first-round pick. These guys are about ‘We’re going to line up and put our hand in the ground and be aggressive with you and play through you.'"
Can Patterson and the rest of the Irish offensive line pave the way for the Notre Dame rushing attack against a defense giving up just three yards per carry?
"We're gonna find out," Freeman said. Our offensive line is playing at a high level and they are getting better, but let's measure ourselves against the best."