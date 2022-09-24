3 Storylines

Downs' stock up: North Carolina has played the last two games without one of its best offensive weapons in slot receiver Josh Downs, who suffered a knee injury in the Tar Heels' season-opening win over Florida A&M. North Carolina's offense didn't suffer much without him, scoring 98 points in two games, but it will have him back against the Irish, he announced this week. Downs was one of 10 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award as the best receiver in the country last season, when he set program records with 101 receptions and 1,335 receiving yards and caught eight touchdown passes. He also returns punts for the Tar Heels.

Stoppable force vs. movable object: According to ESPN, Notre Dame is averaging 1.57 yards per drive this season, 60th of 65 Power Five teams. North Carolina, by contrast, is surrendering 2.83 yards per possession, 64th of those 65 teams. When the Irish have the ball, they will have as little resistance as they have had in any game this season. It will be up to Drew Pyne and Co. to avoid turnovers and finish drives in the red zone.

Chasing Tuck: Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey is ninth on the all-time Irish sack list with 18 in his career entering today, 6 1/2 behind all-time leader Justin Tuck. Foskey had 1 1/2 sacks against California last week and can vault into sixth with one more, which would move him past Ryan Roberts, Prince Shembo and Renaldo Wynn. The Irish are bringing down opposing quarterbacks 3.3 times per game this season, 12th in the country. North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye has been sacked six times in three games.

Prediction: North Carolina 38, Notre Dame 28

Season record: 6-2