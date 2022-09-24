SOUTH BEND – Marcus Freeman appears to finally be getting comfortable at Notre Dame.
The first-year Irish coach shook off an 0-3 start to his tenure – the first Notre Dame coach to open with three straight losses – Saturday when he notched his first career victory, a less-than-impressive 24-17 triumph over California. With that inaugural win out of the way, Freeman is ready to have the focus solely on his team.
“I think I’ve knocked out all the firsts,” Freeman said Monday. “First bowl game, but first loss in a bowl game. First loss on the road. First loss at home. We’ve knocked out all those firsts in the negative aspect. Got the first win, so let’s talk about an opponent, let’s talk about preparing for a game and what it takes to have success.”
The opponent to talk about in this case is North Carolina, which the Irish (1-2) will face this afternoon at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill.
The Tar Heels are 3-0, though with skin-of-their teeth wins over Appalachian State (by a score of 63-61) and Georgia State (35-28), plus a triumph over FCS Florida A&M.
When these teams met last season – the Irish won 44-34 in South Bend – it was a matchup between the two most experienced head coaches in FBS in Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly and North Carolina’s Mack Brown. A year later, Brown, 71, in his FBS-high 33rd year as a head coach, takes on the 36-year-old Freeman. Brown was already the head coach at Tulane when his Irish counterpart was born in 1986.
“I don’t know if I can make up for that lack of experience,” Freeman said. “But coach Brown has been through I’m sure a lot of different scenarios and situations that I haven’t been through or am just starting to go through. I really just got to focus on our team and the preparation in terms of trying to give our team a chance to have success.”
Like his coach, Irish quarterback Drew Pyne is still adjusting to life in a new position. The redshirt sophomore started his first college game last week, stepping in for Tyler Buchner, who is out for the season with a shoulder injury.
Pyne started shakily, missing several easy passes in the early going and fumbling a snap – his early performance was bad enough to elicit a dressing-down from offensive coordinator Tommy Rees that was captured on the television broadcast – but finished with 14 completions in his final 15 attempts and two touchdown passes to lead the Irish to a win.
Notre Dame hopes the jitters are behind Pyne now.
“I’m sure he was nervous,” Rees said of Pyne’s first start. “You want your quarterback to be pretty smooth sailing emotionally and we continue to press and push and that comes with experience. Doing it helps certainly calm you down. We’re pushing for that smoothness with Drew right now.”
North Carolina’s quarterback, highly touted redshirt freshman Drake Maye, is also in his first year as the starter but has played like a veteran in the Tar Heels’ first three games, throwing for 930 yards and tossing 11 touchdowns with only one interception. The smoothness the Irish are looking for from Pyne has been part of Maye’s demeanor since Week 1.
“That’s not normal, he’s doing a good job, playing with a lot of poise,” Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden said. “He’s not forcing the ball, putting the ball where it needs to be and making plays with his feet, too. He can scramble to run or he can scramble to get the ball down the field so you have to be careful.”
Maye will face a Notre Dame defense that gave up just 112 yards in the second half to Cal and is intent on helping the Irish rebound from their rough start.
“Our expectation right now is just to win out the next nine games that we have,” defensive end Isaiah Foskey said. “That’s just the best we can do. Unfortunately we started 0-2 and that’s just our own fault, but we have to finish out strong, just win the next nine games and be solid.”