Notre Dame and Stanford have played every year but one since 1997. As that rivalry has developed, the teams have played a series of hotly contested games for the Legends Trophy, including a stretch of five in a row in the mid-2010s decided by a single score.
While Notre Dame has won three in a row in the series and Stanford has taken a step back from its 2010s perch among the contenders in the Pac-12, Marcus Freeman is taking nothing for granted as he prepares to face the Cardinal for the first time as Irish head coach tonight at Notre Dame Stadium.
“I didn’t know much about (the rivalry) last year, said Freeman, who was Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator last season. “I knew Stanford was a good team. We have to make sure (the players) understand what the rivalry is about, what we’re playing for and then respect the opponent. When you say embracing the rivalry, it’s about respect for your opponent. How do you respect your opponent? It’s by the way you prepare. I’m not looking at a record.
“It’s going to be a talented football team that is going to come in here and present a huge challenge for our football team.”
After seven seasons of at least nine wins in coach David Shaw’s first eight years at the helm from 2011 to 2018, Stanford has struggled in recent years, going 4-8 in 2019, 3-9 last year and starting 1-4 this season.
In an effort to shake off that malaise, Shaw has changed his team’s offensive identity significantly, moving away from the pro-style, ground-based attack which made players such as Christian McCaffrey, Stepfan Taylor and Bryce Love into household names in the college football world.
In place of that bully-ball approach is a more modern, spread-based, run-pass option offense led by big-armed, 6-foot-6 quarterback Tanner McKee.
With 6-2, 210-pound receiver Michael Wilson gaining more than 20 yards per reception with four touchdowns, multiple running backs who can make plays on the ground and through the air in Casey Filkins and E.J. Smith and a sure-handed tight end in Benjamin Yurosek, the new-look Cardinal presents myriad issues for a defense.
“The dilemma it presents is if you’re in zone coverage, the minute you trigger as a linebacker to stop the run, you’re opening up space behind you that they can pull it and throw it,” Freeman said. “They’re creating space and putting your linebackers in a run-pass conflict.
“You gotta do some different things up front to try to be able to have your linebackers play a little more patiently. You have to play man-to-man coverage versus some big, long and tall wideouts. It’s going to be a big challenge for us.”
That offense has gotten results in recent weeks. The Cardinal are scoring 29 points per game, and though they do not have a win over an FBS team yet – their lone victory came against FCS Colgate – they avoided getting blown out against USC, Washington and Oregon, all ranked at the time.
“This team just needs to taste it,” Shaw said. “They need to taste what it feels like to win and experience that.”
The Cardinal offense has relied significantly on big plays through the passing game lately, notching eight of its nine touchdowns over the last three games on passes of 15 yards or more.
That explosiveness will test a Notre Dame secondary that has two true freshmen – Benjamin Morrison and Jaden Mickey – getting significant snaps at cornerback. Mickey made a mistake against BYU last week, trying to jump an out route with no help behind him, leading to a 53-yard touchdown for the Cougars.
Defensive coordinator Al Golden admitted he put Mickey in a “terrible position” with his play call and praised the performance of the young corners on the whole.
“There’s just things we haven’t even touched where we can be,” Morrison said. “And it’s special when you have everyone in that DB room who can contribute on the field, it’s a special feeling knowing we can really be something special and we will be in upcoming games.”