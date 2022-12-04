Notre Dame will close out its first season under coach Marcus Freeman with a Gator Bowl matchup against No. 20 South Carolina on Dec. 30 in Jacksonville, Florida, the Irish announced. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. from TIAA Bank Field and it will be televised on ABC.
Both teams are 8-4, though the 19th-ranked Irish lost their season-ending rivalry game, a 38-27 defeat at the hands of USC, while the Gamecocks won theirs, beating Clemson 31-30 to end the Tigers’ College Football Playoff hopes. Notre Dame beat Clemson 35-14 in South Bend.
South Carolina’s most impressive victory was a 63-38 win over then-No. 5 Tennessee behind a career day for quarterback Spencer Rattler, who threw for 438 yards and six touchdowns in the win.
The Irish are playing in a bowl game for the sixth straight season and the 12th time in the last 13 years. They have struggled recently in the major “New Year’s Six” bowls, but have been highly successful in lower-tier contests, winning four straight such games and six of their last seven, including a pair of wins over SEC foe LSU, in the 2014 Music City Bowl and 2017 Citrus Bowl.
The Irish and Gamecocks have faced off four times, with all of the matchups coming between 1976 and 1984 and Notre Dame winning three of them. The last time the Irish played in the Gator Bowl was 2002, a 28-6 loss to NC State.
The Gamecocks are led by Rattler, an Oklahoma transfer and former five-star recruit who had an up and down season, throwing 16 touchdowns against 11 interceptions and gaining a middling 7.9 yards per attempt, but completing 66% of his passes and making a bevy of NFL-worthy throws.
The coaches in the game, Freeman and South Carolina's Shane Beamer have a combined three years of head coaching experience. Beamer, 45, son of longtime Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, is in his second season after piloting the Gamecocks to a 7-6 mark last year.
Though this is his first full season, the Gator Bowl will be Freeman's second bowl game leading the Irish. After former coach Brian Kelly departed for LSU at the end of the 2021 regular season, Freeman was elevated from defensive coordinator to head coach in early December and coached Notre Dame's 37-35 loss to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl.
The Irish will reportedly be without quarterback Drew Pyne, who has entered the transfer portal after leading Notre Dame to an 8-2 record in 10 regular-season starts. Pyne was elevated to first-string after Week 1 starter Tyler Buchner went down with a shoulder injury against Marshall and has not played since, but he is reportedly aiming to play against the Gamecocks. If he does not, the Irish will be down to third-string true freshman Steve Angeli at quarterback.