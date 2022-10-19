SOUTH BEND – Marcus Freeman spent much of his press conference after Notre Dame’s 16-14 loss to Stanford on Saturday – the Cardinal’s first FBS victory in 12 tries – saying no.
No, the Irish didn’t look past Stanford. No, his team doesn’t have a problem playing at home. No, the Cardinal did not run any unexpected schemes. No, the officials didn’t cost Notre Dame the game. No, coordinators Tommy Rees and Al Golden are not to blame for poor play-calling.
So, what was it which led the Irish to lose at home as a more than two-touchdown favorite for the second time this season?
“I know you guys are going to look for a different answer, but there isn’t; I can’t come up with a magic answer – it’s the lack of execution,” Freeman said. “And the only way to fix a lack of execution is to go back and study it and say, ‘OK, what aren’t we doing right?’
“We just did not do a great job of executing and they did. They did.”
Freeman and his staff have a week of practice to address the issues in execution which cropped up against the Cardinal before the Irish (3-3) face UNLV (4-3) on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium.
While the Irish defense certainly would have liked some plays back Saturday, it was the offense which struggled more, turning the ball over on downs inside the 10-yard line, going scoreless until midway through the third quarter and gaining just 311 yards against a defense which is 118th of 131 FBS teams in yards per play.
Quarterback Drew Pyne, who came into the game seventh in the nation in completion percentage, connected on less than 50% of his passes for only 151 yards and started 3 for 11.
Freeman insisted he has the “utmost confidence” in offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and said the offensive gameplan was not significantly different than the ones which helped the Irish steamroll North Carolina’s and BYU’s defenses in their previous two games.
That wasn’t enough to keep Rees from Monday-morning-quarterbacking himself.
“You’re up all night going through calls that didn’t hit,” the former Irish quarterback said. “I could’ve done that, I could’ve done this, I should’ve done this.”
Following Freeman’s directive to look at every possible reason the Irish aren’t executing as well as they’d like, Rees said the coaches and players will study each play to determine whether it was a mental or physical issue which caused the problem and work on corrections from there.
While Freeman would not blame the play-calling, however, the third-year offensive coordinator had no problem doing so.
“If we don’t execute a play, it’s a bad call; point blank,” Rees said. “If all the blame’s going to go towards me, that’s a good thing, because that means it’s not going toward our guys.”
While Rees tried to put all the blame on himself, Pyne was not shy about taking some of it, as well – Freeman said the quarterback felt he let the team down – and promised the players would do their part to fix what ails Notre Dame.
“Coming into this week, no one’s going to work harder than us, no one’s going to watch more film than us,” Pyne said. “I’m going to do everything I possibly can to learn from this and get better and our team will, as well. That’s the brand of our culture, that’s what’s been taught to us is just keep fighting, keep going and that’s what we’re going to do.”
Despite Notre Dame’s .500 start to the season – the Irish have not had three losses this early in the year since their disastrous 4-8 campaign in 2016 – Freeman retains faith in his team, though he admitted Monday the previous two days had not been easy.
“It’s frustrating,” the first-year head coach said. “We’ve got to be better. We just got to be better. We’ll find a way. Trust me. We’re 3-3. And we’re going to evaluate and we’re going to get better. We have no other choice. You’ve got a head coach and a whole bunch of coaches and a bunch of seniors that are dying to improve.
“It’s been a long 48 hours of trying to really figure out what the heck happened on Saturday. ... The spirits of these kids in this program are unwavering. That’s the thing that everybody has to understand. As disappointed as we all are on Saturday, the fight and excitement to get a chance to play another game here (Saturday) and to play for this university will never change. It will never waver.”