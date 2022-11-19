3 Storylines

Familiar faces: Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec played for Notre Dame in 2018 and 2019, but transferred when former Irish starter Ian Book decided to return for a fifth season in 2020. Jurkovec is questionable to start this game with a concussion and if he can't go, the Eagles will turn to backup Emmett Morehead, who threw three touchdowns in last week's win over NC State. Boston College is also the home of former Irish tight end George Takacs, who has 24 catches for 248 yards and three touchdowns this season. He transferred to BC this offseason when Irish tight ends coach John McNulty took the Eagles' offensive coordinator job.

Bug going around: Boston College is dealing with a flu bug which left as many as a dozen players out of practice early in the week. Eagles coach Jeff Hafley said it was unclear how many players his team would be missing against the Irish, but admitted the offensive line was particularly hard hit by illness. Boston College is dead last in FBS in yards per carry (2.0).

Standout wideout: The Eagles' passing game is led by explosive, senior receiver Zay Flowers, who is likely to be an early-round NFL draft pick in April. Flowers is already Boston College's all-time leader in receiving yardage with 2,900 in his career and at 27 touchdowns is just one short of tying the program record set by Kelvin Martin. His 189 career receptions are two behind Alex Amidon's record of 191. The 5-foot-10 speedster has 67 catches for 921 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, including four 100-yard performances. "He'll be, if not the best, one of the best we've seen all year," Irish coach Marcus Freeman said.

Prediction: No. 18 Notre Dame 23, Boston College 17