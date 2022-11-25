SOUTH BEND – Long after sunset on Tuesday at Notre Dame, the Irish Athletic Center practice facility shone in the middle of campus, bathing almost an entire block of Leahy Drive in bright white light.
From inside the facility, where the Irish hold football practice, arose the sounds of “Fight On,” the USC fight song, part of No. 15 Notre Dame’s preparation for Saturday’s trip across the country to face the sixth-ranked Trojans (10-1) in the latest iteration of what the combatants bill as the greatest inter-regional rivalry in college sports.
For many Notre Dame players, this will be their first meeting with the Trojans in Los Angeles. The 2019 and 2021 games were played in South Bend, while the 2020 game was canceled – the first time the matchup had not been held since 1945 – because of the coronavirus pandemic. There are Irish seniors who have never been greeted with boos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, heard that fight song blaring from the stadium loudspeakers or faced off against USC in its iconic cardinal and gold home uniforms.
“I knew we were going to be playing the fight song because we’re trying to get used to being out there in that environment, but if you were to play it before practice, I couldn’t have told you that was the USC fight song,” said Irish junior running back Chris Tyree, who is preparing to face the Trojans for the first time after missing last year’s 31-16 Irish victory with turf toe.
One Irish player who is plenty familiar with the USC fight song is redshirt junior linebacker JD Bertrand, whose mother is a USC graduate from Orange County. He grew up hearing “Fight On” at home, but will be bombarded with it from a Trojan home crowd for the first time Saturday. He’ll have a large contingent of extended family at the game.
“(My mom) is Irish all the way now,” Bertrand said, smiling. “She’s told me she’s so thankful I went here. ... These are the kinds of opportunities you’re excited to play. This is what it’s going to be like at the next level, so why not get it now and be able to face this kind of competition now. We’re not afraid to play this team at all, we’re just excited to continue developing every day.”
USC is certainly more frightening than it has been in recent chapters of the rivalry. Last season, the Trojans were playing under an interim coach after firing head coach Clay Helton six weeks earlier. In 2019, the Trojans’ loss to the Irish dropped them to 3-3 and a year before that, when Notre Dame secured a win in Los Angeles to complete an undefeated regular season and clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff, USC was just 5-6 entering the contest.
Notre Dame’s four-game winning streak in the series, which includes a 49-14 drubbing of the 11th-ranked Trojans in 2017, the last time both teams were ranked entering the matchup, is the longest for the Irish since they won 11 straight from 1983 to 1993.
This time, it’s the Trojans who need a win to keep hope alive for their first CFP appearance. They enter the battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh winners of four straight, with the Pac-12 Championship Game to come next week. If they beat the Irish and either Oregon or Washington in the conference title game, it will be difficult to keep them out of college football’s final four.
Notre Dame, meanwhile, is trying to extend its five-game winning streak and maintain its chances of reaching 10 wins for a program-record sixth straight season. A victory over USC would give the Irish an outside chance at playing in one of the New Year’s Six bowls.
“Obviously it’s one of the greatest rivalries in college football,” said Irish quarterback Drew Pyne. “The entire history around the game is pretty special.”
The Trojans, in their first year under new coach Lincoln Riley, are third in the nation in scoring offense, averaging 42.7 points. Quarterback Caleb Williams, whom Riley brought with him from his previous job at Oklahoma, is one of the leading contenders for the Heisman Trophy and wide receiver Jordan Addison, a Pittsburgh transfer, is the reigning Biletnikoff Award recipient as the best receiver in the country.
Notre Dame is giving up 20.3 points per game and held the country’s No. 2 scoring offense, Ohio State, 25.5 below its season average.
“We need to make sure we have great pursuit to the ball,” Bertrand said. “If we can get extra hits on them and make sure if they’re going to try to cut back inside they feel us coming; just making sure they feel those hits when we get the opportunity to take a shot.”
Injury report
Irish cornerback Cam Hart is questionable with a shoulder injury, Freeman said. If he can’t go, the Irish will likely turn to junior Clarence Lewis across from star freshman Benjamin Morrison. ... Irish safety Brandon Joseph is probable after missing the last two games with a high-ankle sprain. ... Receiver Tobias Merriweather is questionable as he battles a concussion.