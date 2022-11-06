SOUTH BEND – Marcus Freeman has a signature victory in his first season leading Notre Dame football.
Clemson came into South Bend on Saturday night undefeated and ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings, but the Irish "physically kicked our butt," Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said after his team lost 35-14 and had to make its way off the field while a large chunk of the sellout crowd of 77,622 stormed over the Notre Dame Stadium walls rimming the field and on to the playing surface, the second time in three years Irish fans have stormed the field after beating Clemson. They also did so in 2020, when the Tigers came into the game ranked No. 1.
On Saturday, Notre Dame ran for 266 yards on 5.9 yards per carry outside of sacks and kneel-downs, freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison had two interceptions, including a game-sealing 96-yard pick-six and the Irish (6-3) notched their second ranked victory in a row by three scores. They won for the sixth time in seven games since an 0-2 start.
"Our fans deserve this, they deserve this win," Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer said. "It's been a little bit of an up-and-down season, to say the least. We've been working hard, we've kept our heads down, we've done what we need to do."
Notre Dame’s first touchdown came via a source which has been productive for the Irish in recent weeks: special teams. After Clemson’s first drive ended in a punt, Irish rusher Jordan Botelho raced in and blocked the Tigers’ kick. The ball bounced in the air, giving Notre Dame linebacker Prince Kollie a chance to grab it and rumble 17 yards for a go-ahead touchdown less than six minutes into the game.
The Irish have blocked six punts this season, a program record in the modern era (since 1937). A punt block against then-No. 16 Syracuse a week earlier set up a clinching touchdown in that game.
"That group did it again,” Freeman said, smiling. “Kudos to (special teams) coach (Brian) Mason and his hard work and his preparation. I challenged that group (Friday), I said, ‘Listen, you won’t surprise anybody. Everybody in the country knows you’re coming after punts. But when you find ways to execute and you play with relentless effort, it doesn’t matter if a team knows you’re coming after a punt or not.’ … We’re not tricking anybody. It’s about the way we teach it and the way they go out and execute.”
The teams mostly played to a stalemate until the final minutes of the first half, when the Irish began gashing a Clemson defense which had previously been stout against the run. Four runs of at least 10 yards set up Notre Dame at the Tigers’ 5 and from there quarterback Drew Pyne ran around the left side, with tight end Michael Mayer lead blocking, for a touchdown and a 14-0 halftime lead.
After a somewhat slow start – five rushes for 16 yards on Notre Dame’s first two possessions – the Irish run game was effective and explosive the rest of the night.
Logan Diggs led the Blue and Gold with 17 carries for 114 yards, his second career 100-yard game, both of which have come in the last three weeks. Audric Estime added 18 carries for 104 yards, his third 100-yard performance and second in a row.
The Irish salted the game away in the fourth quarter with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive which ate up nearly six minutes and ended with a 17-yard touchdown pass from Pyne to Mayer that pushed the lead to 35-7. Clemson loaded the box to stop the run on the drive, but Notre Dame was able to pick up four first downs on the ground anyway. The Tigers came into the game giving up just three yards per carry, but the Irish got consistent push from their offensive line.
“They were unbelievable tonight,” Diggs said of the Notre Dame linemen. “They knew we’d rely on the line this week. They went out and proved they’re one of the best lines in the country. … When you’re back there and you’re getting the ball and you see them pushing them back and you see those holes open – a lot of the holes we had tonight we ran through untouched.”
With the Irish still up 14 late in the third quarter, Morrison took over the game. He started the hottest stretch of his college career with a pass breakup on third down with the ball at midfield to force a punt.
On Clemson’s next possession, the Tigers (8-1) briefly benched starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in favor of five-star freshman Cade Klubnik. On Klubnik’s first pass, Justin Ademilola got in his face on the rush and the quarterback threw into traffic, where Morrison was waiting to grab the ball at the Clemson 16 for his first career interception.
“I’ve been taught here, whenever you’re in that situation (quarterback facing pressure and scrambling) to always undercut everything knowing I have help over the top,” Morrison said. “Once I undercut it, I knew if he threw it, he would have to pay for it. I was praying he was throwing it.”
The Irish took advantage of Klubnik’s miscue, going in front 21-0 on a 2-yard Estime touchdown run.
Uiagalelei drove Clemson down the field on the ensuing possession but miscommunicated in the red zone with receiver Joseph Ngata and threw to the back shoulder while Ngata ran up the field. Morrison was all by himself waiting for the ball and returned it 96 yards untouched for a clinching touchdown.
“That one’s cool because I’ve been struggling with that position all year long, back-shoulder fades, just getting my eyes right,” said Morrison, who has broken up three passes this season in addition to his two interceptions. “Once I had the position I wanted to, I could have just played the man and gotten the (breakup), but I trusted my ability and flipped my head around and there the ball was. … I just ran.”
Notre Dame’s defense held Clemson to just 281 yards and sacked Uiagalalei four times. One of those sacks went to defensive end Isaiah Foskey, who now has 24 in his Irish career, second on the Notre Dame career list and just 1/2 a sack behind Justin Tuck’s mark, set in 2004.
Mayer’s touchdown reception was the 16th of his career, putting him all alone at the top of the list among Irish tight ends.
“To be honest with you, I didn’t know that playcall was coming,” said Mayer who also holds the Notre Dame tight end record for receptions and had a significant contingent of family and friends in attendance. “I thought we were just going to run the ball. We got that call in and Drew looked at it and he was like, ‘Are we really passing right now? We just ran it for however many yards.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah dude, let’s go, let’s do it. It’s our last chance to do it this game, let’s do it.’”
Pyne punctuated the score with the “billionaire strut” celebration made famous by MMA’s Conor McGregor. Minutes later, the field was flooded with Irish fans and Freeman was in the middle, screaming “Let’s go!” and waving his arms at the fans in the middle of a television interview.