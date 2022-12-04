SOUTH BEND – A few minutes after Notre Dame wrapped up a 74-60 win over UConn – the first Irish win over the Huskies in South Bend since 2013 – coach Niele Ivey took the microphone and told the still-full stands at Purcell Pavilion that this was the sort of game that inspired her to return to Notre Dame.
It was a remarkable turnaround for the No. 7 Irish (7-1), who suffered their first loss of the season on a Maryland buzzer-beater on Thursday, and it knocked No. 3 UConn (6-1) from the ranks of the unbeaten.
“Thursday’s loss really fueled us today,” Ivey said. “It was a really tough loss, went down to the wire. We learned a lot from that game, and we knew that we could score, we have incredible scorers on our team. A lot of balance offensively. But it’s our defense that is going to win games. That was our focus the last 48 hours. They took the challenge and they came out here, played with heart and defensive toughness. I feel like, if we can play that we, we can beat anyone in the country.”
Notre Dame sophomore guard Olivia Miles accounted for Notre Dame’s first seven points, and, with 45 seconds left in the first, her steal and layup put the Irish up 15-13, giving her 13 points in the first quarter. She then assisted a 3-pointer by Dara Mabrey that gave the Irish an 18-13 heading into the second quarter.
“I felt pretty timid in the Maryland game, I was in my head a bit,” Miles said. “The focus this game was just to be aggressive, play my game. Watch film and get back in the game. I stuck to what I knew how to do well.”
Notre Dame’s strong shooting in the first quarter only improved in the second, and Mabrey and Maddy Westbeld combined to go 3 for 3 on 3-pointers in the quarter. The Irish led 41-24 at halftime after shooting 65.3% from the field in the first half (including 80% from 3), while UConn was shooting 27.6%.
The Huskies were clearly missing Dorka Juhasz, who is out with a broken thumb, and leading scorer Azzi Fudd, who started Sunday’s game but left soon after teammate Aaliyah Edwards rolled into her during the first quarter. Although Fudd briefly returned to the floor in the second quarter, she remained on the bench for the entire second half and did not score.
With Juhasz and Fudd unavailable, Homestead graduate and true freshman Ayanna Patterson played nearly 20 minutes for the Huskies, much of it coming in the second half. She was on the floor as UConn rallied in the third quarter, cutting an 18-point deficit to 49-44 on a free throw by Lou Lopez-Senechal, but Notre Dame responded with its own 6-0 run to pull out of trouble.
Patterson fouled Westbeld on a made jump shot, and Westbeld hit the free throw with 13 seconds left in the third quarter to put the Irish up 58-46.
Miles finished with 21 points on 10-of-18 shooting with eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. Westbeld scored 17 points and had a team-high nine rebounds along with four assists. Lauren Ebo scored 12 points and Sonia Citron 10.
The Irish out-rebounded UConn 39-26 and outscored the Huskies in the paint 46-16.
Lopez-Senechal led UConn with 21 points, Edwards had 14 and Nika Muhl 11. Lopez-Senechal and Muhl played all 40 minutes.
Patterson made one of her two attempts from the field and hit two free throws for four points, and she added three rebounds and two assists.
“She competes really hard, she has a lot of energy out there. She’s just so young and inexperienced, it’s one day at a time with Ayanna,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “I just think she’s going to be terrific, and the more minutes she plays the better she’s going to get. A game like this really kind of helps her going forward. There’s such an upside for her, she’s one of our greatest competitors.”