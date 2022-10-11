SOUTH BEND – After winning 24 games last season and ending a two-year NCAA Tournament drought with a trip to the Sweet 16, all while a freshmen and two sophomores were among its top four scorers, Notre Dame women’s basketball team felt like it was on the rise.
The Irish certainly talk like one.
“They know how good they can be,” Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey said Monday. “They know the potential, they showed it last year. Raising that standard, raising that expectation every day is what I know they’re going to do.”
So, how good can they be?
“Insanely good,” said guard Sonia Citron, the reigning ACC Freshman of the Year. “And you’ll see that this season for sure.”
Much of that confidence comes from the way the Irish played last season.
The Irish shook off the program’s first back-to-back seasons without an NCAA Tournament appearance in 30 years and nearly reached the Elite Eight with Citron, sophomore Olivia Miles – who emerged as one of the top playmakers in the country at point guard – and 2021 ACC Freshman of the Year Maddy Westbeld combining to score more than 37 points per contest. Veteran Dara Mabrey also shot nearly 37% from 3-point range.
The Irish were eliminated from the tournament by No. 1 seed NC State 66-63 in the Sweet 16, a game Notre Dame led most of the way.
That loss to the Wolfpack was crushing. Mabrey had the ball stolen from her in the final seconds with the Irish up one and the resulting breakaway layup was the game’s decisive play. It has been in the back of the returning players’ minds all offseason.
“It stings, but definitely using it as fuel to push us forward,” said Miles, who had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists in the loss.
The defeat at the hands of its ACC rival also left the Irish convinced they belonged on the sport’s biggest stage and assured better days were ahead.
Ivey has tried to encourage that sentiment, noting the team’s main phrase during offseason work has been “hungry for more.”
“We tasted it,” said Ivey, who is entering her third year at the helm after spending 12 years as an assistant coach with the Irish under Muffet McGraw. “You can utilize a loss for the next season. It’s something that’s always going to be in the back of their heads, it gives them an opportunity to have a chip on their shoulder.
“When you know your potential is that high, that’s where you have to compete at every night.”
When Ivey took over for the 2020-21 season, it was understood there would be a building process. The Irish had gone 13-18 in McGraw’s final season, their worst record in 40 years, and Ivey would need time to get Notre Dame back to its accustomed place in the upper echelons of the sport.
Two years later, that building process is over. Ivey says the expectations for the program were always in place, even through the rebuilding years, but now they have returned with full force.
The coach, who won a national championship with the Irish as a player in 2001 and another as an assistant in 2018, has tried to impress upon her players the level of achievement expected of them.
“When you think of Notre Dame, you think of Final Four,” Ivey said. “Having that experience, having this young core, having this young core understand that and adding experience around that young core is really going to help us.”
The Irish built around Miles, Citron and Westbeld in the offseason, adding former forward Kylee Watson as a transfer from Oregon, All-Big 12 center Lauren Ebo from Texas, getting Mabrey back for a fifth year and bringing in elite freshman guard KK Bransford, whom Ivey says reminds her of 2019 WNBA No. 1 overall pick Jackie Young.
The combination of the young core, the veteran additions and the coach with the big expectations has the Irish believing a Final Four run is not only possible, but demanded.
“These past two years have been a struggle so last year was really helpful in picturing (a Final Four), setting a target and knowing we can do that and we can get there,” Miles said. “That just really helps us and motivates us to get there.
“Every day we talk about it. We always talk about how we want to win, where we want to go, how far we want to get to. Obviously these … banners up (in Purcell Pavilion) motivate us and we know what it looks like.”