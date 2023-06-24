The next step of Brauntae Johnson's football career won't take him too far from home: The four-star prospect announced that he has committed to Notre Dame, picking the Irish over Purdue and Tennessee in a Saturday event at Traction Athletic Performance.
Johnson, a rising senior at North Side who is ranked as the No. 58 prospect nationally in his class and the No. 3 2024 prospect in Indiana by Rivals.com, said Notre Dame intends to play him at safety.
"It's better when you're home, it means more," Johnson said during his announcement, surrounded by his family.
Although Johnson was named to the IFCA Top 50 All-State team at wide receiver as a junior – he had 69 catches for 1,081 yards and 16 touchdowns last season – the North Side Legend sounded excited about how he will be used on defense in college. He had 23 total tackles for the Legends as a junior, and also blocked a field goal.
"I feel very comfortable with it. I’ve been playing safety my whole life. I’ve played safety longer than I’ve played receiver," said Johnson, who goes by Tae Tae. "I feel comfortable with the decision, I can play the position, I just need to work on my technique and then other than that I’ll be straight and I feel good about it.”
Johnson's mother, Misty Moore, said it felt good to hear her son explain that he wanted to play college football at the highest level while staying close to his support system.
"It means a lot, it shows us that Tae has been listening to us, knows that we're here for him, we love him and want him to be the best that he can be," Moore said.
Johnson said that it was difficult to choose between his numerous college offers, but his mother said the offer from Notre Dame was a special one.
"It really meant something, because Notre Dame was always Brauntae's dream school. So when I saw it come up, it was a tear-jerker for me, because that was the school he always wanted to go to, ever since he was about six years old," Moore said.
Johnson described the opportunity to be recruited by his dream school as "a blessing."
"It was all I dreamed of. It really just shows that if you have dreams, you have goals, anything you want, you can accomplish it," Johnson said. "Notre Dame being my dream school, it just feels so much better. I feel like I'm somewhere I want to be, I'm somewhere where they want me to be. And I'm just in a great situation."
Johnson said he could immediately relate to Marcus Freeman, who is entering his second season as Notre Dame's head coach.
"I just think he's a great guy, a great coach," Johnson said. "He's young, he's energetic, and he has a vision, and I have a vision, too."
That vision for the future includes a national championship at Notre Dame, an NFL career and a long career post football.
"It's a win-win situation. I can go there, be trained and prepared well for the NFL, and be prepared and trained for 40 years down the line," Johnson said. "That's the message they always told me. It's 40 years later, not four years later, and that's a great message, because obviously football doesn't last forever."
Johnson said the message he was getting from the Notre Dame coaching staff matched advice from Bishop Luers graduate Jaylon Smith, who played three years for the Irish before being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
"Before I made the decision, I sat down with Jaylon Smith, and we had dinner. He talked to me about his time at Notre Dame, why he thinks I should go to Notre Dame and why he thinks it would be a great fit for me," Johnson said. "Getting the leadership from him, mentorship from him because he's already been at Notre Dame, in the NFL, the Pro Bowl, getting great advice from him was another determining factor in my decision."
And right now, Johnson's vision for the future also includes basketball. Although he has mostly been recruited as a football player, he led the Legends with 20.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.6 steals this basketball season. He is hoping there will be a spot for him on the Irish basketball team, which is entering its first season under the leadership of coach Micah Shrewsberry.
“I can’t stop hooping, so I’m going to see if something can work," Johnson said. "I'm going to play my senior year of basketball, and hopefully I can get a preferred walk-on spot for the basketball team, and if I get that, I'll be set."