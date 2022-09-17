SOUTH BEND – Former Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o, the 2012 Heisman Trophy runner-up, addressed a cheering crowd this afternoon during the Notre Dame Victory March – the team's walk from the Basilica of the Sacred Heart to Notre Dame Stadium – prior to the team's matchup with California. The Irish came into the game 0-2.
Te'o, recently the subject of the Netflix documentary "Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist" about his relationship with Naya Tuiasosopo, who posed as a woman named Lennay Kekua and then led Te'o to believe Kekua had died, was introduced as the "Hawaiian Hero" and received a raucous reception as he shouted it was good to be back. Here's what he told the crowd:
"It's not about me, it's not about one person, it's about this whole family. It's about this whole family. If you wanna go fast, go alone. If you wanna go far, go together. This team needs all of us. It's easy to jump on the bandwagon when everything's going right. But what I want to know is who's with me? Who's going to jump off that wagon when it ain't going right? Who's going to get off that wagon and starting pushing with me?
"That's why I'm here. Coach (Freeman) said we need a little bit of push, I said 'I'm there coach, I got you.' I got my little brothers, they're ready for war. I'm telling you that. I spoke to them yesterday, they're ready to go, but I need you with me. There's going to be a party in that stadium in a few hours and it's an all ager-rager. It's going to be lights out in there. I'm going to see all of you with me. I love all of you. Let's go.
"There's a reason we're the Fighting Irish. We fight you anywhere. We fight you in there (Notre Dame Stadium), we fight you on the road, we fight you in parking lot, turf, snow, rain, it doesn't matter, we'll fight you for four quarters and we'll get the job done. Go Irish!"