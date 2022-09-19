SOUTH BEND – With Notre Dame sitting at 0-2 heading into Saturday’s matchup with California, Irish coach Marcus Freeman brought in a player with relevant experience in such situations to address the team: former Irish linebacker Manti Te’o.
Te’o was part of the last Irish team to start 0-2, in 2011, and he helped the program climb from that valley to an undefeated season a year later in 2012, when he was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy.
“That’s life,” Te’o said of his message to the players, whom he affectionately called “the boys.”
“The greatest thing about football is it’s the greatest parallel to life,” he said. “Life’s not always going to start out the way you wanted it to. Keep going. … You can’t do anything about 0-2, but you can do something about today.”
In addition to his talk with the players Friday – during which he said he was touched to see them taking notes – Te’o addressed the crowd during the team’s walk from the Basilica of the Sacred Heart to Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday.
In his first public appearance on campus since departing for the NFL in 2013, Te’o was introduced as the “hero from Hawaii” and was greeted with a prolonged ovation when he grabbed the microphone in front of Hesburgh Library.
“This team needs all of us,” Te’o told the crowd. “It’s easy to jump on the bandwagon when everything’s going right. But what I want to know is who’s with me? Who’s going to jump off that wagon when it ain’t going right? Who’s going to get off that wagon and starting pushing with me?”
The Honolulu native had been back to Notre Dame three previous times since his professional career began, but had never before been to South Bend with his wife, whom he married in 2020 and is pregnant with the couple’s first son, and his 1-year-old daughter.
He enjoyed showing them the spots on campus at which he had spent the most time, though he admitted the campus had changed significantly since he left and joked he might get lost if he were not careful.
At a restaurant in the city, a stranger bought his family’s dinner.
“The feel, it’s always the same,” said Te’o, who played eight years in the NFL after entering the league as a second-round draft pick of the then-San Diego Chargers.
“Home is always going to be home. On a good day, bad day, when you go home, home is always going to be your sanctuary and that’s what Notre Dame is for me.”
Te’o arrived on campus in the wake of Netflix’s August release of “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist,” a two-part documentary about his relationship with Naya Tuiasosopo, who posed as a woman named Lennay Kekua and then led Te’o to believe Kekua had died, a story that dominated college football media in 2012 and exploded in 2013 with the revelation Kekua did not exist.
Te’o was initially hesitant to take part in the project, he said, but Netflix assured him it would “tell the whole story.”
According to Sports Illustrated, that’s what the documentary did.
“Any question you may have had about the Te’o saga gets answered in this series,” SI’s Jimmy Traina wrote in August. “If you don’t walk away from watching this series with, not a little, but a massive amount of sympathy for Te’o, you have no heart.”
Te’o did not need the documentary to give him closure about the incident, but he has been pleased with the reception of it and believe it has changed the narrative of what happened and why.
“I think with the truth coming out and the facts coming out, everybody got to see it and it was almost like, ‘Man, see, I told you he was a good dude,’ ” Te’o said.
“It was cool for me to experience that love and that reception and that support and respect that I didn’t have for a while.”
Te’o was introduced on the field at Notre Dame Stadium before the game against Cal and became emotional as the cheers washed over him, wiping his eyes as he acknowledged the welcome with a wave.
He was shown on screen again in the third quarter as the Irish were trying to rally from a 10-7 halftime deficit, which they eventually did in a 24-17 triumph.
The 2012 Maxwell Award winner as the best player in the country said it was difficult to watch from the sidelines as his old team tried to grind out a victory.
“You want to go out there and help the guys out and relive those feelings,” Te’o said. “I told the boys (Friday), ‘I’d give everything except my wife and my kids to come back and play here.’ My best years were here, at this school, in this stadium, in those classrooms with my teammates.”