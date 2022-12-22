Notre Dame’s first full recruiting class under coach Marcus Freeman spent much of the summer ranked No. 1 nationally with a pair of five-stars committed in defensive end Keon Keeley and safety Peyton Bowen.
In the end, the Irish settled for a solid-if-unspectacular No. 9 class and saw Keeley and Bowen go elsewhere on Wednesday’s early National Signing Day. Keeley, the No. 4 recruit in the country per 247 Sports, had decommitted from the Irish in August and signed with Alabama on Wednesday. Bowen remained committed to Notre Dame until Wednesday, but when it came time to pick a hat at his signing ceremony, he donned the one emblazoned with an Oregon Ducks logo, surprising most national experts, who had predicted he would flip to Oklahoma if anywhere. Bowen is the No. 13 recruit in the country, per On3.
Despite the high-profile loss of Bowen on Signing Day, Notre Dame still reeled in a class which set some benchmarks. The Irish, who went 8-4 this season and will face South Carolina in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30, received 24 National Letters of Intent and notched their third straight top 10 class. The 21 four-star players they signed were the most for the program since 247 began putting stars on recruits in 2002.
It’s the first time the Irish have signed a top 300 national recruit at every position.
In addition to the 24 freshmen who signed, Notre Dame received a letter of intent from Virginia Tech transfer wide receiver Kaleb Smith, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound former walk-on who started the last two years for the Hokies and caught 37 passes for 674 yards and three touchdowns this year.
“Today is a day to celebrate,” Freeman said. “You have to continue to get the right guys to this place, and that’s what we did.”
With Bowen out, Notre Dame’s class was headlined by 6-6, 300-pound Rock Island, Illinois offensive tackle Charles Jagusah, whom On3 rates as a five-star recruit and the No. 10 player in the country (247 disagrees, putting him at No. 38 nationally, a four-star slot).
The Irish also inked Andrean linebacker Drayk Bowen, who was named Indiana Mr. Football last week after running for 1,784 yards and 26 touchdowns, catching 10 passes for 228 yards and three scores and notching 144 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, five sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions this season. He won the Butkus Award as the best high school linebacker in the country, making it twice in the last three classes the winner of that award has signed with the Irish (Prince Kollie did so in 2020). Bowen, ranked No. 88 nationally by On3, joined Jagusah and running back Jeremiyah Love (No. 67) as top 100 recruits to sign with the Irish. Cornerback Christian Gray is No. 100, per 247.
In addition to Smith, the Irish bolstered their receiver corps, which has been a relative weakness for the team this season, with a trio of top 250 signings, including a pair of Texas natives in Braylon James (No. 121 nationally, per On3) and Jaden Greathouse (No. 158). Rico Flores is No. 218.
Notre Dame’s quarterback signee in the class, Hendersonville, Tennessee’s Kenny Minchey, was a late flip from Pittsburgh after the Irish lost out on Dante Moore, a top 5 national recruit who committed to Oregon and then flipped to UCLA earlier this week. Minchey is No. 183 nationally, per On3.
“The more time we’ve spent with him and his family, the more we think he’s the right guy to lead this class,” offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees said.
Purdue
The Boilermakers’ class took a significant hit when coach Jeff Brohm departed to become head coach at Louisville in early December. The Boilermakers lost seven commitments in the two weeks between Brohm leaving and Signing Day.
New coach Ryan Walters was able to convince 11 of the players who had committed to Brohm to stick with Purdue and sign Wednesday, though prized commitment Kendrick Gilbert, a four-star defensive lineman from Cathedral and the No. 249 player nationally, per On3, was not among them. He remains committed to Purdue, but will reportedly wait to sign with a team until the February signing day.
Purdue added to its class Wednesday with the commitment and signing of three-star defensive lineman Jamarrion Harkless, who had also been heavily pursued by Auburn and was a target of Walters’ when he was Illinois defensive coordinator.
The Purdue class ranks No. 69 nationally, per 247, and 14th in the Big Ten with Gilbert in the fold. The top signee is Carmel product Will Heldt, an edge rusher ranked No. 688 nationally. Four of the signees are from Indiana, including Westfield safety Dillon Thieneman, brother of former Boilermakers defensive backs Jacob and Brennan Thieneman, both of whom started for the Boilermakers under Brohm after originally joining the team as walk-ons. Their younger brother will have a scholarship from the start.
Indiana
Hoosiers coach Tom Allen admitted in August the Hoosiers would likely bring in a relatively small class this year and his prediction came to pass as IU received letters of intent from 11 incoming freshmen Wednesday. Only one of those, three-star Greensburg tight end Sam West, is an Indiana native.
Indiana’s class ranks No. 62 nationally, a far cry from last year’s 30th-ranked group, though the average ranking of the signees is about the same. The Hoosiers finished strong, adding a procession of players Wednesday who had not been committed when the day began.
Among them was the top freshman recruit in the class, 6-4, 240-pound edge rusher TaDerius Collins, the No. 429 recruit nationally, who chose Indiana over Mississippi State, Auburn and Missouri, among others.
The Hoosiers also flipped Colorado defensive back commitment Jordan Shaw, the No. 728 national recruit and landed three-star receivers Derrick Bohler from Miami and Orlando Greenlow from Lawndale, California.
Indiana was also active on the transfer market, bringing in Texas cornerback Jamier Johnson, a former four-star recruit who played 17 games (one start) for the Longhorns over two seasons, and four-star transfer recruit Andre Carter, a 6-5, 265-pound defensive lineman who was second-team All-MAC this year at Western Michigan after registering 13 1/2 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception.