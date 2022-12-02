Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne will enter the transfer portal and intends to leave the program, he announced Friday.
“One of my proudest honors is to have been a student athlete at the University of Notre Dame," Pyne wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. "I have been blessed to be among great coaches and teachers and play with teammates I consider brothers. Our bonds will be lifelong.
"Now, it’s time for me to take on a new challenge, and I will be entering the transfer portal. While I’m excited about what lies ahead, I want to thank the entire Notre Dame community for their support. I am forever grateful for the experience and memories.”
Pyne reportedly will not play in Notre Dame's yet-to-be-announced bowl game, but the Irish will reportedly have Buchner back for the game. Coach Marcus Freeman hinted that might be the case in recent weeks.
"He's practicing more,” Freeman said of Buchner in late November. "Obviously, there's no contact with him. So we'll see. If it's what's best for him and he can be full go and be able to be healthy and protect himself, prepare for a bowl game, then no hesitation."
If Pyne leaves and Buchner can't play, the Irish would likely start third-string true freshman Steve Angeli behind center for the game.
Pyne, a redshirt sophomore and former four-star recruit out of New Canaan, Connecticut, was the backup quarterback to start the season, but stepped into a starting role after first-stringer Tyler Buchner suffered a shoulder injury in Week 2 against Marshall.
The 6-foot Pyne went 8-2 as Notre Dame's starter, leading the Irish to wins over Clemson, North Carolina and Syracuse, among others. He completed 64.6% of his passes for 2,021 yards and 22 touchdowns against six interceptions and added two touchdowns on the ground.
Arguably Pyne's best performance came in what will very likely be his final game with the Irish, a 38-27 loss to No. 5 USC. Though Notre Dame lost, Pyne went 23 of 26 for 318 yards and three touchdowns, completing 15 passes in a row to start the game.
The Notre Dame coaching staff was reportedly caught completely off-guard by Pyne's announcement.
Pyne was a Notre Dame fan growing up and wears a necklace with a shamrock on it. When he was elevated to the starting slot following Buchner's injury, his teammates praised his leadership ability.
"To have a guy like Drew Pyne in our locker room, he is Notre Dame and he is the golden standard," Irish offensive lineman Josh Lugg said at the time. "I’m excited to block for him. Drew Pyne is a man of unbelievable character.”
Note: Notre Dame added a 26th commitment to its 2023 recruiting class when three-star Frisco, Texas, receiver Kaleb Smith decommitted from Texas Tech and flipped to the Irish. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Smith is the No. 938 recruit nationally, per On3. Notre Dame's 2023 class is ranked No. 3 by 247 Sports.