No college football program has churned out more picks over the first 87 years of the NFL Draft than Notre Dame, which has sent 522 players into the league through the draft, three clear of USC at 519.
The Irish will certainly add to that total this week and also have a chance to add to their list of 70 first-round picks, a number which ranks fourth behind Ohio State (87), USC (84) and Alabama (75).
Notre Dame’s top pick this year is expected to be tight end Michael Mayer, who is very likely to be one of the first tight ends off the board and has been projected by some as a mid-to-late first-round selection.
Mayer, who was an All-American for the Irish the last two season, will join a litany of Notre Dame tight ends to get drafted in the first round since Fort Wayne native and Bishop Dwenger graduate Tyler Eifert went 21st overall to the Cincinnati Bengals in 2013.
The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Mayer broke several of Eifert’s records at Notre Dame, surpassing him in single-season receptions, single-season receiving yards and career receiving yards. He also set the career receptions and career touchdowns records. His 180 career catches were third all-time at Notre Dame despite Mayer playing only three seasons in blue and gold.
The Ringer projected him as the 26th overall pick to the Dallas Cowboys.
“Mayer has a little Jason Witten to his game, and that’s exactly what the Cowboys are hoping for in drafting the former Golden Domer here,” Ringer NFL analyst Danny Kelly writes. “Mayer is big, strong, and versatile, capable of getting the job done in the blocking game or lining up all over the formation to make plays as a receiver. He should quickly emerge as one of (quarterback) Dak Prescott’s favorite underneath targets.”
Here is a look at some other draft prospects for the Irish, as well as those from Purdue, Indiana and other players from around the state.
Notre Dame
Isaiah Foskey, defensive end, 6-foot-5, 264 pounds
Foskey set Notre Dame’s career record for sacks, surpassing Justin Tuck’s mark of 24 1/2 and finishing with 26 1/2, including 11 in each of his final two seasons with the Irish, both of which saw him named an All-American. Foskey received a third-round draft grade from the NFL’s Draft Advisory Committee last year and he decided to return for another season in South Bend to play for new head coach Marcus Freeman and improve his stock. He seems to have done so with a second straight strong campaign in which he also blocked two punts.
Projection: Round 2
NFL.com says: “He’s going to keep getting better and has future starting potential as a 4-3 defensive end.”
Brandon Joseph, safety, 6-0, 202
Joseph played one season for the Irish after transferring from Northwestern, where he was an All-American. He helped soften the blow of former Irish safety Kyle Hamilton’s departure for the NFL – Hamilton was the 14th overall pick in last year’s draft – but he battled an ankle injury and only played 10 games, recording 30 tackles, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and a pick-six in a win over Syracuse.
Projection: Round 6-7
NFL.com says: “He sees the field fairly clearly as a free safety. He has the ball skills and instincts to help corral and challenge action in front of him.”
Jarrett Patterson, offensive lineman, 6-5, 306
Patterson anchored Notre Dame’s offensive line for four years, starting three seasons at center then moving to left guard in 2022 to make room for Zeke Correll in the middle. He was a two-time All-American in 2021 and 2022 and was an honorable mention selection in 2020, though he missed Notre Dame’s College Football Playoff semifinal against Alabama the latter year with a foot injury.
Projection: Round 6-7
NFL.com says: “He might not shine individually, but he works effectively with teammates on double teams.”
Other names of note: DL Jayson Ademilola, DL Justin Ademilola, OL Josh Lugg, WR Avery Davis, LB Bo Bauer
Purdue
Charlie Jones, wide receiver, 5-11, 175
Jones played one year at Purdue after transferring from Iowa and made it a record-setting campaign, posting the most receiving yards in a single season in Boiler history with 1,361 and ranking third with 110 receptions. He caught a combined 25 passes for more than 300 yards against elite passing defenses at Penn State and Michigan and accomplished his goal of raising his draft stock in a more pass-heavy offense. A 4.43 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine did not hurt, either.
Projection: Round 3-4
NFL.com says: “He can play zone-beater all day long and has the route savvy to keep improving his short-area separation.”
Aidan O’Connell, quarterback, 6-3, 213
O’Connell started his Purdue career buried on the depth chart as a walk-on, but ended up a two-time second-team All-Big Ten selection, ranking sixth among Boilers in career passing yards (9,219) and fifth in touchdown passes (65) while leading the Boilers to 17 wins and Big Ten West and Music City Bowl titles over his last two years. He’s considered a cut below the five potential first-round picks at quarterback in this draft, but he has the physical tools to carve out a career in the league.
Projection: Round 5-6
NFL.com says: “He had to carry a heavy percentage of the offense on his back at Purdue and could benefit from an offense that allows him to manage games.”
Cory Trice, cornerback, 6-3, 206
Trice improved his draft stock during an excellent final season in West Lafayette after a knee injury cost him most of 2021. He broke up 10 passes as a fifth-year senior last year, intercepting two and returning one for a touchdown in the Old Oaken Bucket game against Indiana, a performance in which he also had eight tackles. He helped himself with a 4.47 in the 40-yard dash at the combine and has the size and physicality to match up with the NFL’s crop of big, fast receivers.
Projection: Round 4-5
NFL.com says: “His size and strength help impede the early stages of a route and smother possession throws underneath.”
Other names of note: TE Payne Durham, DB Jalen Graham, DB Chris Jefferson, DB Reese Taylor (IU transfer, 2017 Indiana Mr. Football)
Indiana
Cam Jones, linebacker, 6-1, 226
Jones is the best bet to extend Indiana’s streak of years with at least one player drafted to an even 10. He played just five games last year before suffering a season-ending foot injury, but was performing at an All-American level before he got hurt, coach Tom Allen said. He had 54 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup in those five games and became just the third three-time captain in the history of Indiana football (second since the start of the 20th century).
Projection: Round 6
NFL.com says: “He has the experience necessary to recognize play design and turn on the acceleration quickly against wide-flowing runs.”
Other names of note: DB Devon Matthews, CB Tiawan Mullen, OL Luke Haggard, RB Shaun Shivers, WR DJ Matthews Jr.
Ball State
Nic Jones, cornerback, 6-0, 189
Jones has a chance to become only Ball State’s second draft pick since 2014 (Danny Pinter, fifth round to the Colts in 2020). He earned second-team All-MAC honors last year for breaking up 12 passes and intercepting two.
Projection: Round 7
NFL.com says: “Jones is a long cornerback with average speed but a natural feel for making plays on the football.”
Local
Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin, offensive lineman, 6-6, 313
Tippmann helped lead Bishop Dwenger to a Class 4A state championship in 2018, then was a two-time honorable mention All-Big Ten center for the Badgers. He gave up only one sack and five pressures in 338 pass-blocking snaps in 2022 and has signaled a willingness to play guard in the league if necessary.
Projection: Round 1-2
NFL.com says: “Tippmann’s size, strength, smarts and athleticism should help him become a starter in the NFL.”