SOUTH BEND – No. 18 Notre Dame won its fifth straight, crushing Boston College 44-0 at Notre Dame Stadium this afternoon behind 281 rushing yards and five defensive takeaways in a Senior Day game during which snow blanketed the field in the second half and made footing far less than ideal.
The Irish are 8-3 and have won eight of their last nine after an 0-2 start.
3 Takeaways
- Long live the king: Notre Dame has a new career leader in sacks and it's Isaiah Foskey, one of the seniors who was recognized before the game today. The likely early-round NFL Draft pick broke the previous record, set in 2004 by Justin Tuck, with an 11-yard takedown of Boston College quarterback Emmett Morehead on the final play of the first half, his 25th career sack. Foskey had been sitting on 24 since the win over Clemson, in large part because Navy's run-heavy option offense left few opportunities for the defensive end to get in the backfield. This week, he recovered a fumble on Jack Kiser's strip-sack before bringing down Morehead himself on a bull rush followed by a bear hug. Foskey came into the game tied for ninth nationally with 8 1/2 sacks this season and still has an outside chance to top Tuck's single-season record of 13 1/2 (though it will be very tough, especially if he does not play in the bowl game to prepare for the draft). Foskey's sack was the last play many fans saw, as a significant number decided to depart at halftime to escape the snow.
- Notre Dame's run game is fixed: OK, this is cheating somewhat: Notre Dame's run game was never really broken, but there was some angst after the Irish struggled mightily to run the ball in the second half last week against Navy's run blitzes. The Irish put those concerns to bed immediately today, with running back Logan Diggs breaking away for 51 yards on Notre Dame's first snap. The Irish did whatever they wanted on the ground, running for more than 200 yards for a sixth time this season, all of which have in the last eight games. They gained 7.4 yards per rush despite the adverse conditions in the second half and all three of Logan Diggs, Audric Estime and Chris Tyree had at least two runs of 10-plus yards. Runs worked equally well between the tackles and to the outside and the Irish also ran several effective jet sweeps which go down in the box score as passes but were just glorified runs. Michael Mayer and Lorenzo Styles Jr. each sprinted for a first down on such a play. It was complete domination by the Notre Dame offensive front.
- Notre Dame was ready, Boston College was not: Notre Dame is a better team than Boston College. That fact wasn't up for debate even before the game started and it was reflected in the Irish being 21-point favorites heading into this afternoon. But Notre Dame has been big favorites in other games this year and it has almost invariably let its opponents hang around. That was the story against Marshall, California, Stanford and Navy and it bit the Irish in two of those four. There was nothing of that nature today. Notre Dame jumped all over the depleted Eagles from the opening snap and never let up, shutting down the BC offense and not getting stopped without points on defense until a fourth-and-1 stuff in the red zone early in the fourth quarter. It was clear by late in the first half the Eagles were ready to get out of the cold, while Notre Dame seemed motivated by it. Now, the Irish might be one win away from a New Year's Six bowl appearance. That's one way to make Senior Day a success.
Player of the Game: Benjamin Morrison
For the second time in three games, Morrison completely took over. He one-upped his two-interception game against Clemson, picking off three passes from Boston College backup quarterback Emmett Morehead. The true freshman, whom Marcus Freeman has likened to his former Cincinnati superstar Sauce Gardner, the No. 4 pick in April's NFL Draft, has five interceptions this season, all in the last three games. Those five interceptions are the most for a Notre Dame player since Manti Te'o had seven in 2012. His three picks today, one of which came in the end zone to snuff out Boston College's best scoring chance, tied a Notre Dame record last achieved by Harrison Smith in the 2010 Sun Bowl against Miami.
Extra Points
Notre Dame recognized a group of 25 seniors prior to the game. Irish coach Marcus Freeman said he wanted the celebration to be mostly for players who don't plan on returning, though he admitted there are a few who are waiting on NFL grades before they make a decision. Among those who got their names called but could decide to return for another season depending on what pro scouts say were Justin Ademilola, Cam Hart, Braden Lenzy and DJ Brown. ... Former Irish quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who starts for Boston College after transferring from Notre Dame prior to the 2020 season, was unable to play today because of a concussion, rib and knee injuries. Before the game, he posted a lengthy comment about the game on Instagram in which he wrote, "I don’t think the institution practices its stated virtues in all aspects of campus but I urge it to do so because I think it can be better." ... Former Notre Dame tight end George Takacs plays for Boston College. He caught two passes for eight yards today. Takacs transferred this offseason, when Notre Dame tight ends coach John McNulty was hired as the Eagles' offensive coordinator. ... Notre Dame defensive line coach Al Washington played for Boston College from 2002 to 2005 and was an assistant coach for the Eagles from 2012 to 2016. ... The Irish have won nine straight against Boston College, a streak dating to 2009. ... The Notre Dame Stadium grounds crew cleared snow off the goal lines between the third and fourth quarters. ... Diggs ran 15 times for 122 yards and a touchdown, his third career 100-yard performance, all of which have come in the last five games. ... The Irish out-gained the Eagles 437-173. It was 213-48 in the first quarter. ... Mayer caught five passes for 64 yards, putting him over 2,000 receiving yards for his Irish career, the first Notre Dame tight end to reach that mark and 13th Notre Dame player in all. ... In their last two Senior Day games, the Irish have won by a combined 99-0. They beat Georgia Tech 55-0 last season. ... Notre Dame has won eight in a row against ACC opponents and 28 in a row against the conference's teams in the regular season. ... Boston College came into the game gaining 2.1 yards per rush, 131st out of 131 FBS team. The Eagles ran for 1.6 yards per rush today. ... Irish coach Marcus Freeman finishes 4-2 at home in his first season as head coach.
What's Next?
Notre Dame will be back in action next Saturday, when the Irish will take on No. 7 USC (9-1) at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in the regular season finale for both teams. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ABC. USC takes on UCLA today at 8 p.m. in a game with College Football Playoff and Pac-12 implications. The Irish have won four straight in college football's longest-running inter-regional rivalry. They have not won five in a row since 1989 to 1993, the end of an 11-year win streak and in the midst of a 13-year unbeaten stretch.
Notre Dame won last year's contest 31-16.