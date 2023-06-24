The pipeline from Fort Wayne to South Bend continued flowing Saturday when North Side multi-positional standout Brauntae Johnson committed to play college football at Notre Dame next fall. Other recent Fort Wayne high school stars who have played for the Fighting Irish include Jaylon Smith, Drue Tranquill and Tyler Eifert.
“I’m very excited to stay in state," Johnson said. "It’s close to home, my family can still come to games, my friends can still come to games. I can still drive back home. It’s just a different feeling because it’s home and it feels better because it’s home.”
Johnson, who was recruited by various teams as a wide receiver and as a safety, will play free safety for Notre Dame. He is a consensus four-star recruit in the 2024 high school class, listed as the No. 161 player in the country and the 13th-best athlete by 247 Sports. Johnson is the 21st commitment in an Irish recruiting class which is No. 5 nationally.
The Irish recruited the 6-foot-3, 170-pound Johnson as a safety, but made it clear to him he would have an opportunity to prove himself at any position.
"Really it was up to me and the decision came down to where I would last longer in the NFL," Johnson said. "I think playing defensive back, with my natural abilities at defensive back, once I get my technique down I can be a great defensive back."
National recruiting analyst Allen Trieu of 247 watched Johnson perform in high school and concluded he was capable of playing on either side of the line of scrimmage, projecting he would eventually get picked in the second or third round of the NFL Draft and comparing his body type and skillset to that of Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, a six-year NFL veteran.
"(Johnson) has the length and fluidity to project to wide receiver or the defensive backfield in college," Trieu wrote. "Does athletic tasks very easily and naturally; changes directions smoothly as a route runner. Tracks the ball well and catches it well away from his body. Shows good feet and quickness off the line. Has some elusiveness after the catch but does not currently display elite acceleration or elite top end speed.
"Could be a college defensive back, but at both positions, still needs to polish his game technically and get stronger. Legitimate high-major talent on either side of the ball though and best football is likely still ahead of him."
Settling on safety as his preferred position means Johnson will have a chance to be the next star Notre Dame produces at a position that has been excellent for the Irish in recent years. Notre Dame's most recent first-round NFL Draft pick, 2022 No. 14 overall selection Kyle Hamilton, starred for three years in South Bend at the same free safety spot Johnson will occupy. Johnson and the Irish seem to envision the North Side athlete developing into the same type of rangy, playmaking athlete in the defensive backfield that Hamilton was.
“I feel I’ll fit in great," Johnson said. "They have explosive safeties who can get sideline to sideline, come down and tackle, make big plays. That’s all I want to do, honestly. They’re putting me back there, letting me roam, letting me use my athleticism to go make plays and come down and make tackles and just be an athlete.”
During the recruiting process, Johnson got familiar with Irish defensive backs/safeties coach Chris O'Leary, who was his primary recruiter. O'Leary has held his position since 2021, when former Irish coach Brian Kelly promoted him from a graduate assistant spot, and coached Hamilton in the All-American's final season with the Irish.
"He's a young coach, I can relate to him, have fun with him," Johnson said of O'Leary in an interview with 247 Sports. "It's just the relationship me and him have, like two friends really, an older brother and a (younger) brother. He's just helping me get to where I want to be and doing that with somebody I can relate with, I feel like it's a better situation. The guys he has produced had a lot in common to me. Like most of the safeties that played for him also played receiver in high school, also played different positions."
Johnson also connected with Irish head coach Marcus Freeman, who is entering his second season leading the program. Freeman has referred to himself as the "head coach of recruiting," refusing to delegate the bulk of those responsibilities to assistants, as some head coaches do. He was heavily involved in Johnson's recruitment and made a positive impression on him.
“He’s a great guy, a great, sincere guy, he's genuine," Johnson said. "He wants the best for all of his players, he loves his players and he's just a great guy for me to be around, a great mentor for me to be around to be a better football player and become the best human being I can be.
“I’m definitely looking forward to (playing for him). He’s a young, energetic head coach, he’s looking to turn that program back around, get it back to its winning ways and he’s looking to bring a national championship there. That’s my goal for college football is to win a national championship and I feel like it can be done at Notre Dame with what Coach Freeman is building, the leadership he brings, the relationships he has with people around him.”
The Irish offered Johnson a scholarship in June 2022 after he performed well at their Irish Invasion camp in South Bend and he officially visited campus earlier this month. It was then that he told Freeman he had decided to commit.
"They didn't want me to leave that campus without committing," Johnson told 247. "That was the main goal for them. When I told him, (Freeman) gave me a big hug and he told me he was proud of me and that I don't even know what I did for my future. ... For people like me that looks like him, to be able to be in a position to better their future, change their future, change their family perspective. ... It was really a sincere moment."
Johnson joins an Irish recruiting class which also has commitments from a pair of three-star safeties in Kennedy Urlacher – son of Chicago Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher – and Taebron Bennie-Powell. The Irish will have a cadre of veterans at the position in 2023, including DJ Brown, Antonio Carter II and Ramon Henderson, none of whom has more than two years of eligibility left. Johnson could come in and compete for playing time on special teams right away and have a chance to be in the starting defensive backfield as soon as 2025. Much will depend on how much weight he will be able to gain after he gets on campus, as he is somewhat slightly built at 170 pounds heading into his senior year of high school.
Johnson is also a basketball star for North Side and recruiting analysts felt he could have also been a high-level hoops prospect had he chosen to make the hardwood his main focus. He plans to try to walk on to the Notre Dame basketball team and has been in contact with the Irish's assistant coaches, though he has not yet spoken with new head coach Micah Shrewsberry about whether he might be a fit on the roster. Shrewsberry took over a program with only four players on the roster for 2023-24 and has loaded up on freshmen and transfers, so he might be inclined to give Johnson a shot when the Fort Wayne native arrives on campus next summer.
For now, Johnson is preparing to lead North Side to what he hopes will be deep runs in the football and basketball state tournaments and imagining what it will be like to play at Notre Dame Stadium for the first time.
“It’s going to be crazy, it’s going to be everything I ever dreamed of," Johnson said. "It’s going to be a great opportunity and I’m going to take advantage of it.”