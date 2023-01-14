Notre Dame added to its transfer portal haul Friday with the commitment of former Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste, a graduate student with one year of eligibility remaining after playing four years for the Buckeyes and redshirting in 2018.
Replay: The Ohio State Buckeyes defense played a cerebral game and prepared for the match up. OSU knew Michigan State was going to run the flea flicker and Javontae Jean-Baptiste & Lathon Ransom took down Kenneth Walker III. @DB_CoachCoombs @RyanDayTime #CFBPlayoff #CFB pic.twitter.com/8TmErk9DAF— Swapty Sports (@SwaptySports) November 21, 2021
The 6-foot-5, 249-pound Jean-Baptiste was a four-star recruit in the 2018 class and although he never broke into the starting lineup for Ohio State, he was a significant piece of the Buckeyes' defensive line rotation for each of the last four seasons. He played in 45 games over those four campaigns, starting two, including the 2020 College Football Playoff title game against Alabama, though Ohio State lost the game 52-24 (the Crimson Tide had reached the championship game with a 31-14 semifinal win over the Irish).
The Spring Valley, New York, native totaled 51 tackles with the Buckeyes, including 10 tackles for loss and eight sacks. His most productive season was this year, when he played in all 13 games and notched 4 1/2 TFLs, four sacks and a forced fumble. He had one tackle against Notre Dame when the Irish faced Ohio State in Ohio Stadium in the season-opener.
Jean-Baptiste had a previous relationship with Notre Dame defensive line coach Al Washington, who coached linebackers for the Buckeyes from 2019 to 2021. Jean-Baptiste was originally recruited as an outside linebacker before moving to edge rusher, so Washington was temporarily his position coach.
The former Buckeye will likely have a larger role with Notre Dame than he did with Ohio State as he joins an Irish line which is losing all-time sacks leader Isaiah Foskey, plus productive defensive end Justin Ademilola. He'll compete with Jordan Botelho, who broke out with two sacks in the Gator Bowl win over South Carolina, and Nana Osafo-Mensah for pass-rushing snaps.
Jean-Baptiste's commitment continues Notre Dame's fruitful offseason in the transfer portal. The Irish have shored up question marks at quarterback, wide receiver and defensive line, adding experience and production to an incoming freshman recruiting class with more four-star signees than any other for the Irish since recruiting websites began ranking players around 2000.