SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame shook off an extremely sluggish start and put together three straight scoring drives to open the second half, propelling the Irish to a 24-17 win over California at Notre Dame Stadium and giving coach Marcus Freeman his first victory as head coach. The Irish avoided the program's first 0-3 start since 2007.
3 Takeaways
- Drew Pyne wasn't ready: The word coming out of South Bend all week leading up to quarterback Drew Pyne's first career start was that Pyne was ready, that he'd been waiting for this opportunity, that the team believed in him. The last two may be true, but the first did not appear to be the case. With Pyne at the helm in place of the injured Tyler Buchner, Notre Dame's first five possessions ended without a first down. When the Irish finally picked up a first down early in the second quarter, a huge Bronx cheer rippled through the crowd. Notre Dame was called for four false start penalties in the first half, Pyne missed some easy throws designed to get him into a rhythm, missed a wide-open Michael Mayer over the middle and also fumbled a snap, setting up Cal's first touchdown. The TV broadcast on NBC caught what appeared to be offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, stationed in the coach's box high above the field, screaming at Pyne on the phone and reminding him the whole team was counting on him. The redshirt sophomore went 17 for 23 for 150 yards and two touchdowns. When Notre Dame moved the ball in the second half, it was almost exclusively on the ground or in the very short passing game. Unless Pyne improves significantly, the Irish will likely have to scheme around his limitations the rest of the season.
- The tackling has to improve: Notre Dame lost to Marshall last week in part because it couldn't get Thundering Herd running back Khalan Laborn on the ground in a big moment. After that, the Irish spent much of the week focused on wrapping up and finishing tackles, according to defensive coordinator Al Golden. Apparently they need more work on it because they added another bevy of missed tackles this afternoon. The defensive line pushed Cal's offensive front around all day – looking like the unit that many thought would be among the best in the country at the position – and had opportunities to add several more sacks of quarterback Jack Plummer to its total of five. Multiple times, however, Plummer escaped from collapsing pockets and turned nothing into something. The most egregious was a third-and-12 play near midfield on which the Irish pushed the Cal offensive line right into Plummer's lap and he was still able to get free for a 21-yard gain and a first down. The Bears picked up a field goal on that drive. Every team misses tackles, of course, but the Irish given up a ton of yards after first contact and it often keeps their defense from getting off the field.
- Signs of life from the offensive line: Notre Dame's offensive line returned six players with starting experience and figured to be one of the strengths of the team – at least, Freeman said so during fall camp. But in the first two games of the season and for most of the first half today, the line just wasn't up to the standard the Irish have set in recent years, especially in the run game. In the second half against the Bears today, however, the line finally, for the first time all year, got some push. The Cal defensive front was out-muscled and suddenly the Irish could run the ball for more than two yards per carry. Audric Estime and Chris Tyree broke off a series of medium-sized runs and Notre Dame's ability to move the ball even a little on the ground opened up a short passing game that had been basically non-existent for most of the first half. With Pyne's obvious shortcomings, this line is going to have the rest of the offense some room to breathe and it did so in the second half.
Player(s) of the Game: Chris Tyree and Audric Estime
It's impossible to choose between the two running backs, who both were threats in the run game and out of the backfield. Tyree, who had more touches in the first half today than in the first two games combined, had 108 total yards (64 rushing and 44 receiving on 22 touches) and a touchdown and Estime added 119 total yards (76 rushing and 43 receiving on 21 touches) and a touchdown. He also set up with a 36-yard reception to the 6-yard line in the fourth quarter.
Extra Points
In the first three games of Marcus Freeman's tenure, the Irish were outscored 54-21 in the second half all told. Today, they outscored Cal 17-7. Notre Dame gained 5.4 yards per play in the second half compared to 3.1 for the Bears. ... Notre Dame outgained Cal 297-296. ... The visitors came into the game with the best third-down defense in the country, holding opponents to an 8.3% percent conversion rate. The Irish went 3 for 12 on third downs today. ... Notre Dame's defense does not have a takeaway in the first three games of the season. The Irish are minus-4 in turnover margin. Their minus-3 margin coming into the game was tied for 113th in the country out of 131 FBS teams. ... Notre Dame defensive tackle Jacob Lacey had two sacks. He came into the game with 1/2 a sack in his career. ... Defensive end Isaiah Foskey had a fourth-quarter, fourth-down sack and added another half-sack later in the quarter, giving him 18 quarterback takedowns for his Irish career, fourth in program history. He is seven short of record-holder Justin Tuck. Foskey appeared to suffer an arm injury in the second half and was holding his left arm gingerly after the sack. ... Among those in attendance at the game was former Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o, the 2012 Heisman Trophy runner-up. He addressed the crowd at the team's Victory March prior to the game and received a prolonged standing ovation when he was introduced on the field before kickoff.
What's Next?
The Irish will be back in action next week when they travel to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to take on North Carolina (3-0) at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast ABC or ESPN. The Tar Heels will be coming off a bye after starting the season with wins over Florida A&M, Appalachian State and Georgia State. They beat the Mountaineers and Panthers by a combined nine points.