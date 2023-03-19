SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame and Mississippi State didn’t exactly put on a shooting clinic in Sunday’s round of 32 NCAA tournament game, which the Irish won 53-48.
The No. 11-seed Bulldogs (22-11) shot less than 30% from the field after making just one of their first 11 shot attempts. The No. 3-seed Irish (27-5) did not hit a single 3-pointer (the teams combined to miss their first 19 attempts from 3-point range), and Notre Dame and Mississippi State were a combined 28 of 47 (59.6%) at the free throw line.
But Irish center Lauren Ebo knew what do to with all those missed shots. The graduate student pulled down 18 rebounds – more boards than the Irish had field goals (17), and a program record for most rebounds in an NCAA tournament game – and scored 10 points, nine of which came on second-chance opportunities.
Junior forward Maddy Westbeld had a season-high 15 more rebounds for Notre Dame, and that was enough to get past Mississippi State, which had already won First Four and round of 64 games in South Bend this week, and send the Irish to the Sweet Sixteen for the 19th time and the second year in a row.
”It takes a lot of confidence and a lot of belief to be able to do what we’re doing right now. I have a lot of players that are in different roles ... and that’s very hard, very challenging, and it’s my job to make sure that they are confident, they believe, and that we are overprepared,” Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey said. “It’s a credit to the toughness and the grit of this group. They want to keep playing. They want to keep dancing and they did that today by showing up and going all the way.”
The Irish are now set to play No. 2-seed Maryland (27-6) in Greenville, South Carolina, on Saturday. The Terps handed Notre Dame its first loss of the season back in December on a Diamond Miller buzzer-beater. Maryland beat No. 7 seed Arizona 77-64 on Sunday.
Notre Dame’s 9-3 lead halfway through the first quarter Sunday was the largest of the first half, and the Irish went into halftime leading 26-23.
The Irish opened the third quarter on a 7-0 run, courtesy of two buckets by freshman guard KK Bransford and three foul shots by sophomore guard Sonia Citron (she made her first, missed the second but got her own rebound, and was fouled on second-chance attempt, giving her two more shots). Notre Dame led by as many as 11 points in the quarter and was up 41-33 heading into the fourth quarter.
Outside shooting had been a fruitless endeavor for much of the game, but Bulldogs guard Kourtney Weber finally sank a 3-pointer in the first minute of the fourth quarter. Jessika Carter cut Notre Dame’s lead to three with a second-chance layup, and Weber hit a second 3 off a fastbreak at 6:50 in the final period to tie the game at 41.
After Ebo livened up the crowd once more with a rebound and second-chance bucket, Weber tied the game for a second time at 4:12.
”I had to call a time-out and I told them to breathe and relax. I felt like we were starting to lose our composure. We didn’t get organized within the offense, not taking great shots and not getting offensive rebounds,” Ivey said. “We knew that they were going to go on a run. So it’s like, now we have to withstand the run. There’s a little bit of adversity, and now we’ve got a chance to really execute.”
With 3:03 to go, Citron knifed through the lane to the basket for just her second field goal of the day to put Notre Dame up 47-43.
Neither team scored for nearly three minutes after that, but at 1:15 Citron split two free throws to stretch the Irish lead to five. Weber answered with a long jump shot that cut Notre Dame’s lead to 48-45, and then Ebo went 1 for 2 at the free throw line with 35 seconds to go.
{p dir=”ltr”}On Mississippi State’s next possession, Ebo blocked not one but two shots by Carter to provide a crucial defensive stop. She finished the game with five blocks.
”I was just getting a stop. I know I’m super repetitive saying this, but just doing whatever I can to help us win,” Ebo said. “Mississippi State, they chose to go to their post player, and I knew that I was guarding her and I had to get a stop, which I did.”
Citron had struggled at the free throw line at times Sunday, but she sank two with 13 seconds to go to put Notre Dame up 51-45 – enough of a lead to make Ahlana Smith’s 3-pointer with three seconds to go mostly cosmetic. Citron hit two more free throws in the final two seconds to finish the game with 14 points, tying Mississippi State’s Weber as the game’s top scorer. Citron also had five rebounds and four steals.
Westbeld scored nine and had three steals, Bransford had nine points and three assists and freshman guard Cassandre Prosper scored seven points.
Notre Dame reached the round of 16 last season but lost to NC State, 66-63. Just making it back to the same point counts as an accomplishment for a team that is trying to regroup on the fly after losing guard Dara Mabrey to an ACL injury in January and All-American point guard Olivia Miles to a knee injury in the final game of the regular season.
As sweet as two NCAA tournament victories have been, however, Ebo said she didn’t need them to feel like she made the right decision in transferring to Notre Dame ahead of this season.
”I think my choice was validated as soon as I committed here, and since day one, I was locked in to Coach Ivey and the team and the staff. So yeah, I couldn’t have picked a better place to finish out my collegiate career,” Ebo said. “I’m glad that I was able to go out for my last game here in this building, that is. I’m super thankful to be here and thank you for welcoming me.”