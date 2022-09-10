SOUTH BEND – No. 8 Notre Dame lost its home opener for the first time in 11 tries, falling to 18 1/2-point underdog Marshall 26-21 this afternoon in front of an announced sellout crowd of 77,622. Coach Marcus Freeman, making his home debut as head coach, became the first coach in Irish history to start his tenure 0-3.
3 Takeaways
- There's a lot of work to do up front: Notre Dame's offensive line gave Tyler Buchner some time to throw the ball, but its run-blocking was not nearly at the level the Irish need it to be. Notre Dame's running backs gained just 40 yards on 17 carries and 15 of those came on one Audric Estime run in the third quarter. A representative moment came later on that same drive, when the Irish faced third-and-2 from near midfield, ran it twice (including once from a jumbo goal-line set with everyone in tight) and failed to pick up the first down. That's surprising from an Irish offensive line that has so much experience (all five players up front had started games coming into this season and all but right tackle Blake Fisher had been counted on in the past). Maybe the line just needs time to gel, but it's rough right now and the Notre Dame offense won't be any good until it improves.
- Marshall wanted this more: The Irish talked a big game all week about taking Marshall as seriously as they took Ohio State. Maybe the Irish were banged up after facing the Buckeyes, maybe they relaxed after playing better than expected last week, but regardless of what happened, Marshall played with far more passion than Notre Dame did for most of the afternoon. The Herd were fired up on their sideline from the opening kick, the sizable contingent of fans they brought with them from West Virginia made their presence known all game and, crucially, Marshall pushed Notre Dame around on both lines on a regular basis. That's about the worst possible sign for an Irish team was supposed to be built around strength in the trenches. They don't have a lot of weapons on the outside on offense and their secondary remains something of a question mark on defense (though it performed relatively well today), so they have to win with bully-ball most of the time and it looks as though they might have trouble doing that.
- It's going to take some time for Marcus Freeman: Brian Kelly had success in the back half of his tenure with the Irish because he won the games he was supposed to win. Notre Dame came into the day with a 42-game win streak against unranked opponents, the longest in the country. It had been a while since the Irish felt the sting of getting upset by what was on paper an inferior opponent. Remembering back to the beginning of the Kelly Era, however, this type of loss was relatively (and frustratingly) common. That it basically disappeared over the last five years was a testament to Kelly's ability to adjust on the fly late in games (he was a very good coach, folks, don't forget), the team's culture and more than a little luck. The culture was supposed to be maintained thanks to the hire of Freeman and maybe it did, but the luck ran out today. The Irish might lose some of these games with a first-time head coach at the helm. They're not automatic, even for good teams and Notre Dame is not a good team right now.
Player of the Game: Khalan Laborn
Laborn, who started his season with a 100-yard performance against Norfolk State, ran 28 times for 159 yards and a touchdown. His 42-yard run in the fourth quarter, on which he broke three tackles, set up the go-ahead touchdown for the Herd.
Extra Points
Notre Dame is 0-2 for the first time since 2011. ... The Irish lost for just the second time in 32 home games since the start of 2017. ... Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner went 18 of 32 for 201 yards and also threw two interceptions, including the game-sealing pick-six late in the fourth quarter. He ran 13 times for 44 yards and appeared to be injured on the last of his attempts. ... Backup quarterback Drew Pyne entered the game for Buchner and threw an interception on his second attempt and a touchdown to Michael Mayer with 14 seconds left. ... Mayer caught eight passes for 103 yards and the touchdown. ... Marshall out-gained Notre Dame 364-351 and 219-130 on the ground. ... The Thundering Herd are 2-0 after beating Norfolk State 55-3 in Week 1. ... Howard Cross III led Notre Dame with 11 tackles. Jack Kiser, the 2018 Indiana Mr. Football, had eight, including 1 1/2 for loss, and a sack.
What's Next?
Notre Dame will return to action next Saturday when it takes on California (1-0) at Notre Dame Stadium. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on NBC. The Bears are being paid a reported $1.9 million to travel to South Bend. They won their season-opener against UC-Davis 34-13 and face UNLV this afternoon. They went 5-7 last year.