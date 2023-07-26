Notre Dame football will kick off its football season before anyone else in FBS with an Aug. 26 matchup in Dublin against Navy set for 2:30 p.m.
An early start to the season means an early start to fall training camp and the Irish reported to camp Tuesday, with training officially getting underway this morning around 9:30.
It’s the start of Year 2 of the Marcus Freeman era after his inaugural season ended with a 9-4 record and a Gator Bowl victory over South Carolina. With prized transfer quarterback Sam Hartman in the fold and two potential first-round draft picks at offensive tackle in Joe Alt and Blake Fisher, expectations are high for Freeman’s sophomore year.
But questions remain to be answered entering camp. Here are three of the main issues that need to be resolved over the next month.
Who’s catching the
passes?
Notre Dame has made strides in wide receiver recruiting since Freeman hired Chansi Stuckey to lead the position in January 2022, bringing in three four-star recruits in the 2023 class in Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse and Braylon James and garnering commitments from two more – top 50 recruit Cam Williams and Micah Gilbert – in the 2024 class so far.
But the Irish lost three of their top four targets, including do-everything tight end Michael Mayer, from a pass-catching group that was already thin last season. If Hartman is going to be a true difference-maker, he will need some help from returnees Jayden Thomas, Tobias Merriweather and Deion Colzie, all of whom have shown ability. Otherwise, the quarterback will have to rely on the freshmen, a tenuous situation, though Hartman seemed to have an easy connection with Greathouse in the Blue-Gold Game in April.
Who’s rushing passer?
Arguably the biggest loss from last season’s team is edge rusher Isaiah Foskey, the program’s all-time leader in sacks who had 11 QB takedowns each of the last two seasons and also blocked two punts last year.
His departure for the NFL, in addition to that of Justin and Jayson Ademilola (six sacks combined) from the defensive line, has taken Notre Dame’s defensive front from one of the standout units on the team to a significant unknown.
Rylie Mills, Howard Cross III and Gabriel Rubio are back to plug the middle, but Notre Dame is desperately hoping senior edge rusher Jordan Botelho (4 1/2 sacks last season) takes his long-expected leap to stardom. Transfer Javontae Jean-Baptiste from Ohio State should help, too.
Can coordinator
handle spotlight?
Parker’s promotion from tight ends coach to offensive coordinator to replace Tommy Rees (now with Alabama) was one of the stories of the offseason, coming as it did after Notre Dame’s very public failed push to hire Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig for the position.
Parker, 42, had a decidedly mixed record as an offensive play-caller at West Virginia in 2020 and 2021 and with expectations higher for the Irish on offense this year, he will have to prove himself quickly, starting with fall camp.
Strength coach
resigns
On Tuesday, Matt Balis, Notre Dame’s director of football performance – otherwise known as the team’s strength coach – stepped down from his position for personal reasons. Fred Hale, associate director of football strength and conditioning, will lead the strength and conditioning program “for the time being,” according to a statement from Freeman. Hale has been with the team since before the 2021 season,
Freeman’s statement indicated the move has been in the works since the spring.
“I want to thank coach Balis for all of the work he put into elevating our program,” Freeman said. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for who he is as a coach and a man.
“While there is never a perfect time to lose a valuable teammate, we are thankful that coach Balis was able to see us through our summer program and have our players physically prepared to head into the upcoming season.”
Balis had held the job since 2017, propelling Notre Dame’s turnaround from 4-8 in 2016 to 10-3 his first yearand 12-1 with a College Football Playoff appearance his second season.
When former Irish coach Brian Kelly, who hired Balis in ‘17, left for LSU in 2021, he reportedly tried to take the strength coach with him, but Balis declined.
“This is where I want to be,” Balis told his Irish charges in a video released via Notre Dame’s Twitter account. “I want to die here. If I can die coaching you guys in here for the rest of my life, this is where I want to be.”
Highly touted LB
picks Notre Dame
Notre Dame landed a commitment from class of 2024 four-star linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound native of Bellflower, California, is the No. 87 player nationally, per 247 Sports and the ninth-ranked linebacker in the country.
Viliamu-Asa chose the Irish over fellow finalists USC and Ohio State, making him the 22nd commitment in a class that ranks No. 7 nationally.
“Honestly ... I couldn’t see myself (at Notre Dame), but I could at the other two schools,” Viliamu-Asa told On3. “I felt God wanted me to have faith, which required trusting in what I could not see.”