SOUTH BEND – Followers and partisans of Notre Dame football saw what they wanted from coach Marcus Freeman’s 9-4 first season leading the Irish.
For some, the team’s listless losses to Marshall and Stanford, combined with its first defeat at the hands of rival USC since 2016 and its fewest wins since the same year, raised questions about the 37-year-old Freeman’s long-term future as the face of the program.
For others, the Blue and Gold’s 9-2 finish, which included a 35-14 rout of then-No. 5 Clemson at Notre Dame Stadium, was evidence the first-time head coach was growing into the job and a promise of better days to come.
It is likely a significant portion of the members of one of those camps will have moved into the other by the end of the upcoming 2023 campaign. The Irish, ranked 13th to open Year 2 under Freeman, have, on paper, the talent and experience to improve upon last year’s effort and get into the vicinity of a New Year’s Six bowl game. If they do, Freeman’s early growing pains will be largely forgotten. If not, it will be difficult for him to regain the excitement of his early days as head coach.
As he prepares for a campaign critical to the direction of his tenure, Freeman has spent the offseason preaching a new message. Gone is Notre Dame’s annual focus on the program’s elusive 12th national championship. In its place is an emphasis on the steps a team can take each day to build a champion over the course of a season.
“Don’t focus on the national championship,” Freeman said. “What are the things (championship teams) did daily that would help result in a national championship?
“Win the day and win these small moments, and we’ll figure out the rest later.”
Here is a look at the Irish:
Greatest asset: Experience on defense
In each of Freeman’s first two seasons piloting the Irish defense (in 2021 as defensive coordinator and in 2022 as the head coach overseeing coordinator Al Golden), Notre Dame got significantly better as the season wore on. In 2022, the Irish gave up 5.1 yards per play to Marshall in Week 2 and two months later held Clemson to 4.3 and forced two turnovers.
This year, the Irish might be able to hit the ground running on defense thanks to continuity on the defensive staff – Freeman, Golden and all of the unit’s position coaches are back – and a cornucopia of returning contributors. Notre Dame brings back eight starters on defense, including the dynamic cornerback duo of Cam Hart and Freshman All-American Benjamin Morrison, all three linebackers in JD Bertrand, Marist Liufau and Jack Kiser and defensive tackles Rylie Mills and Howard Cross III. Add in potential impact transfers Thomas Harper (Oklahoma State) and Antonio Carter II (Rhode Island) in the secondary and the Irish could give fits to even elite offenses such as Ohio State and USC.
Greatest weakness:
Edge pressure
If there is a place where Notre Dame is weak on defense – and on the entire roster, really – it is on the edge, where the Irish lost program sacks record-holder Isaiah Foskey and Justin Ademilola (14 total sacks last year) to the NFL.
Notre Dame plans to reload around former four-star recruit Jordan Botelho, who was second on the team with 4 1/2 sacks last season. The Irish also brought in Ohio State transfer Javontae Jean-Baptiste (four sacks in 2022), who earned a place on The Athletic’s annual list of “Freaks” after doing 45 pullups in a row at 260 pounds.
Backing up those first-stringers will be a group of promising but unproven players, including Junior Tuihalamaka, Jason Onye and Joshua Burnham, and the Irish will need multiple of that quintet to make leaps if they’re going to be able to disrupt opposing passing attacks.
X-factor: Gerad Parker
Parker was not Freeman’s first choice to replace Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator after Rees left for the same position at Alabama in January. Parker was elevated to the post from tight ends coach after Notre Dame’s public dalliance with Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig ended in recriminations over buyout terms.
Parker’s record as a play-caller includes just two mediocre seasons leading West Virginia’s offense in 2020 and 2021 and he has now been handed the keys to a unit with a bevy of playmakers topped by bruising running back Audric Estime (920 yards and 11 TDs), a strong line led by future first-round NFL draft pick Joe Alt and a potential All-American at quarterback in Sam Hartman. Whether Notre Dame’s offense is merely solid or genuinely explosive might depend on whether Parker learned and grew from his brief stint with the Mountaineers.
Most important game: Sept. 23 vs. Ohio State
Two of the Midwest’s best teams will play the second half of their home-and-home series after Ohio State won 21-10 in Columbus, Ohio, to open the 2022 season. Both teams stand a good chance of being unbeaten when the game takes place, and if they are it will have as much hype as any Irish home game since the 2018 clash against then-No. 7 Stanford.
If the Irish beat Freeman’s alma mater, they would immediately rocket back into the national spotlight and likely get a recruiting boost from beating a regional rival which reached the College Football Playoff three of the last four years. With Ohio State sporting an untested starter at quarterback – either Kyle McCord or Devin Brown – in place of NFL No. 2 overall draft pick CJ Stroud, the Buckeyes could be ripe for an upset.
Season will be a
success if …
… the Irish get back to double-digit victories. Notre Dame won 10 games in each of former coach Brian Kelly’s final five years and doing so this season would involve either a win over one of Ohio State, USC or Clemson – all preseason top 10 teams – or a triumph in a relatively prominent bowl game. Either way, 10 wins would represent progress from Freeman’s first season, especially with the difficult schedule ahead, and build back much of the momentum which was lost following Rees’ departure and the uproar over the failed pursuit of Ludwig.