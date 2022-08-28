SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame’s offseason has been anything but normal.
The hire of new coach Marcus Freeman in December, following Brian Kelly’s departure to LSU, was a step into the unknown for the Irish after five years of consistent success and a pair of College Football Playoff appearances in the back end of Kelly’s tenure.
Freeman, 36, has undoubtedly injected a new energy into Notre Dame’s brand. His players have given his coaching style rave reviews. And his newly assembled staff recruited like gangbusters over the summer, putting together a 2023 recruiting class that ranks No. 3 nationally according to 247 Sports and is designed-for-viral moments like the “Hangover” parody video that announced the team’s uniforms for its clash against BYU in Las Vegas – representing a departure from the staid tradition with which the program has long been associated.
Now, Freeman has to turn that energy into wins on the field in his first season as a head coach. With a No. 5 ranking in the preseason AP poll, the team’s highest since 2006, there is no shortage of expectations.
“At the end of the day, it’s Notre Dame football,” safety Houston Griffith said. “It’s a new era, but all the guys that are bought in know what has to happen: we have to work hard and compete and dominate our opponents.
“We’re here to win a national championship. It’s a whole new era here. I told the guys earlier, ‘We need to be ready to hang a banner here and be immortalized in the history of Notre Dame football.”
Here’s a look at the Irish.
Greatest asset: Strength in trenches
The foundation of any good football team is talent up front and the Irish have it in spades, or rather, shamrocks. On the offensive line, they return four of the five starters from the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State, including All-American center Jarrett Patterson, who is now at guard after Zeke Correll forced his way into the lineup at center (Patterson is questionable to face Ohio State in Week 1 with a foot injury). Redshirt freshman Blake Fisher, whom Kelly compared favorably with All-Pro and former Notre Dame tackle Ronnie Stanley, is set to start at right tackle after missing most of last season with a knee injury.
On defense, Notre Dame brings back Phil Steele All-American Isaiah Foskey, who had the third-most sacks in Irish history last season with 11 and is likely to be an early-round draft pick next year. Defensive tackle Rylie Mills was named one of college football’s “freak” athletes by The Athletic, Howard Cross provides a capable replacement for Kurt Hinish, and the Ademilola brothers, Justin and Jayson, are back to wreak havoc. Notre Dame won’t get pushed around by anyone.
Most important game: BYU on Oct. 8
It’s easy to say Ohio State, but the real answer is the Cougars in the Shamrock Series. The Cougars are coming off back-to-back 10-win seasons and bring almost everyone back from a team that beat six Power Five opponents last season. If Notre Dame loses to Ohio State and then wins its next three against Marshall, Cal and North Carolina (it should, right?), it will face BYU with a chance to get to 4-1 with a win over a Top 25 team under its belt.
Biggest question mark: Secondary
The Irish have two proven standouts in ball-hawking safety Brandon Joseph, the All-American transfer from Northwestern, and cornerback Cam Hart. Finding another corner and another safety will be the key. Junior cornerback Clarence Lewis has 11 pass breakups in his first two seasons but will have to fight off TaRiq Bracy for a starting job. The other safety spot should probably go to Griffith, a fifth-year senior, but he has been pushed by DJ Brown and Ramon Henderson. The pass defense will get tested immediately against the Buckeyes, likely the best aerial attack in the country.
X-factor: Tyler Buchner
For the first time since 2017, the Irish go into the season with a truly unknown commodity at quarterback. Buchner showed flashes in limited time as a true freshman last season, but they were more with his legs than his arm. The offense will almost certainly be ground-based (it should be, with that line) and Buchner will play a significant role in that, but can he bring enough in the passing game to keep defenses honest?
Season will be a success if …
The Irish split the big four and get to 10 wins for the sixth straight year. Games against Ohio State, Clemson, BYU and a revamped USC make the schedule daunting; go 2-2 in those games and win the rest and Notre Dame can feel good about Year 1 under Freeman, especially with the highly touted 2023 recruiting class ready to step on campus the following year. Ten wins could also be enough for a New Year’s Six bowl bid and another chance for Freeman to end the program’s dismal run in such games.